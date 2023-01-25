  • Use a vacuum cleaner or feather duster to remove dust from the fan blades. You can also use a soft cotton cloth to dust off the fan.
  • If your fan is rattling while in use, then a screw or any other fan part may be loose. Tighten the screws to keep the fan secure.
  • Clean the fan’s motor from time to time using a vacuum cleaner or a cloth to keep it dust free. It would help if you also lubricated the ceiling fan periodically. Open the motor shell and add a few drops of oil to the top and bottom bearings.