10 Best Air Purifiers in India - Buyer’s Guide

Best Overall - LEVOIT Air Purifier

Breathe clean with Levoit’s Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier. Equipped with patented VortexAir Technology and 3-stage filtration, it captures 99.97% of particles, including allergens and household odours. Its QuietKEAP™ Technology lets you enjoy a quiet, long-lasting air-purifying experience and upgrade your indoor air quality with finesse.

Best for Small Rooms - SHARP Room Air Purifier

With a coverage area of up to 320 ft², this air purifier is the best one for small rooms but can also be used in large living rooms, bedrooms and more to keep your indoor air fresh and clean at all times. It also features an Odour & Dust Sensor that automatically adjusts the fan speed based on air quality, making it an incredibly efficient and intelligent device.

Best Performance - Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier

This ultimate intelligent air purifier is designed with advanced sense and capture technology to monitor and display real-time indoor air quality levels of PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, and NO2. The air purifier operates quietly, has ten air-speed settings, and is a night-time mode for peaceful sleep. With a safe-to-touch design and asthma and allergy-friendly certification by AAFA, it’s the perfect solution for a healthier home.

Best Value - Mi Air Purifier

The HEPA air purifier by Mi features a filtration efficiency of 99.97% for particles as small as 0.1 microns. Control the purifier with the smart app or voice commands using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It has 360-degree air intake and a 3-layer filtration system with a CADR of 380 m3/h, covering an area of up to 484 sqft.

Best Air Purifiers in India

1. LEVOIT Air Purifier - Check Amazon Offer

This advanced air purifier is designed to provide clean and fresh air. Its patented VortexAir Technology increases the power and efficiency of the purifier, ensuring you get clean air throughout the room. With the QuietKEAP™ Technology, you won’t be disturbed by any motor noise and the abrasion resistance is increased, making the air purifier long-lasting.

Dimensions- 22.1 x 22.1 x 36.1 Centimetres

What do we like?

The H13 True HEPA Filter ensures that even the finest of airborne particles like smoke, allergens, and pollen is removed from the air. And the High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter neutralises household odours like cooking smells, smoke, and pet odours.

What do we not like?

More suitable for small and medium-sized rooms despite the high price.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has a rating of 4.7 out of 5, as it upgrades indoor air quality and offers multiple benefits.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its excellent filtration capability, advanced features, and specifications.

2. SHARP Room Air Purifier - Check Amazon Offer

The SHARP Room Air Purifier is your guardian against indoor air pollution. The patented Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology kills 99.97% of harmful pollutants and allergens that can affect your health and also features a powerful True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter that removes particles as small as 0.3 microns and neutralises unpleasant odours from your living space.

Dimensions- 20.9D x 38.3W x 54H Centimetres

What do we like?

The SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W is equipped with a haze mode that makes it perfect for use in areas affected by air pollution, providing maximum protection for you and your family.

What do we not like?

Customer care needs to be more proactive, and some design flaws can be improved.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 because it gives one peace of mind and ensures a long-lasting investment in health.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among India’s best budget air purifiers because of its reasonable cost and high user satisfaction rate.

3. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier

This smart air purifier by Dyson is the only one that comes with sense and capture Technology that senses and displays 4 different pollutants in real-time with an updated AQI every 12 seconds. With its fully sealed HEPA 13 filtration system, what goes in stays in, giving you complete peace of mind.

Dimensions- 20.5D x 24.8W x 76.4H Centimetres

What do we like?

The Air Multiplier technology projects purified air with customisable 350° oscillation for whole-room coverage.

What do we not like?

Priced extremely high, which limits its buyers’ market.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.4 out of 5 because it offers advanced air purification and works efficiently even in high AQI regions.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its unique and advanced features and specifications.

4. Mi Air Purifier

The Mi cool air purifier is one of the best air purifiers in India, as it boasts a robust filtration system that captures particles as small as 0.1 microns with 99.97% efficiency. Monitor your air quality in real-time with the OLED touch display that displays PM2.5 concentration, temperature, humidity, and Wi-Fi status.

Dimensions- 24D x 24W x 52H Centimetres

What do we like?

Advanced specifications like efficiently controlling the purifier through the intelligent app or hands-free with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

What do we not like?

Customer service needs to be more proactive in helping buyers.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 because it purifies the air efficiently while being extremely energy efficient.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it offers a satisfactory overall customer experience.

5. Tesora - Inspired by you Air Purifier

Its 4-layer filtration system, including a washable cloth filter, pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and True HEPA filter, ensures that your room stays pollutant-free. The device releases negative ions of up to 10 million/cm3 for even fresher air. The dual control feature and digital display make it easy to use, while the 3-speed modes and timer control provide customised cleaning.

Dimensions- 21.5D x 33.5W x 63H Centimetres

What do we like?

It is great for small-medium-sized rooms and priced quite economically, making it one of India’s best-budget air purifiers.

What do we not like?

Slow customer service.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 as it is compact, easy to clean, efficient and affordable.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it has impressive customer satisfaction and ratings.

6. Acerpure Cool 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Air Circulator

The Acerpure Cool 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Circulator ensures a clean and fresh living environment. With a CADR of 307 CMH, the purifier delivers filtered air to fill the room. Effortlessly control the airflow direction with the distant spiral flow and easy swinging.

Dimensions- 25.3 x 25.3 x 57.6 Centimetres

What do we like?

Along with the usual low-noise operation, one can enjoy a good night’s sleep with the quiet mode and turned-off display. It is also very affordable.

What do we not like?

No auto-restart feature has been installed.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.5 out of 5 because it works noiselessly, is affordable and works with high efficiency.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best as it features impressive product quality and durability.

7. Coway Professional Air Purifier

The Coway Air Purifier is your ultimate ally in the fight against pollution. With its patented Green Anti-Virus HEPA Filter, this air purifier captures 99.99% of allergens, pollen, dust and viruses, ensuring you breathe in only the purest air. The Urethane Carbon Filter eliminates even the toughest odours, including formaldehyde, VOCs and cigarette smoke.

Dimensions- 54 x 26 x 43 Centimetres

What do we like?

It cleans your entire room’s air in just 6 minutes, and its patented cartridge design ensures that changing filters is a breeze.

What do we not like?

It does not operate noiselessly and has inferior customer service.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 because of its excellent quality HEPA filter and satisfactory air purification.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its filtration capability and high customer satisfaction.

8. Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000

This smart air purifier by Philips features advanced sensing technology that constantly monitors indoor air, automatically removing all three threats: particles, harmful gases, and indoor allergens. With 4 convenient modes - Auto, Sleep, Gentle and Turbo, you can customise the purification to fit your needs.

Dimensions- 33D x 33W x 65.2H Centimetres

What do we like?

A pre-filter that captures dust and hair, an activated charcoal filter to remove harmful gases and unpleasant odours, and a NanoProtect HEPA filter that eliminates ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns.

What do we not like?

The product’s design has room for improvement as the particle sensor is located in the back.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.4 out of 5 because it has provided the buyers with a great overall experience.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its advanced features, specifications, and value-for-money performance.

9. O2Cure Elixir Air Purifier

Say goodbye to the worries of harmful pollutants and allergens in the air with this air purifier’s automatic sensing technology that removes 99.99% of airborne particles. Upgrade your air purification game with its 4-in-1 Technology that combines the best 4-Stage filtration.

Dimensions- 11D x 14.6W x 31H Centimetres

What do we like?

The fastest mode of purification, it cleans a standard room in just 10 minutes with a CADR of 350 CMH.

What do we not like?

Sometimes it does not operate silently.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 because it has many impressed customers who consider it a value-for-money purchase.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of the product quality and good overall customer experience.

10. Coway AirMega Storm Air Purifier for Home

Experience the power of Ground Breaking MegaJet technology with this air purifier, as it efficiently regulates the airflow in your home, office, or any living space. Say goodbye to allergens, pollen, dust, and viruses with its Special Green Anti-Virus HEPA Filter that captures 99.99% of harmful particles.

Dimensions- 9.8D x 31.5W x 10H Centimetres

What do we like?

With the most extended filter life of 8500 hours, you can enjoy purified air for longer without worrying about frequent replacements.

What do we not like?

It functions great in small and medium-sized rooms but needs help to purify larger areas.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 because it helps ensure the best air quality in your surroundings.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it is designed for maximum flexibility and control.

How do we rate the best Air Purifiers in India?

Filtration Capability and Filters Used: This includes the filters used (HEPA, activated carbon, UV, etc.) and their efficiency in removing pollutants. Features and specifications: This includes room coverage, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), noise levels, and additional features such as auto mode, intelligent connectivity, etc. Ongoing Costs: This includes the cost of replacement filters and any other maintenance expenses. Product Quality and Durability: This includes build quality, reliability, and warranty. Overall customer experience includes customer satisfaction, ratings and reviews, and the brand’s reputation.

Different air pollutants

Particulate matter includes microscopic particles such as dust, pollen, and pet dander.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs): These are toxic gases emitted by everyday household products such as paints, cleaning agents, and personal care products.

Microbes include bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that can cause illness.

Odours: This includes unpleasant smells from cooking, smoking, pets, and other sources.

Smoke: This includes second-hand and wildfire smoke, which can harm respiratory health.

Tips on how to take care of Air Purifier to improve its efficiency:

Regularly replace filters: To ensure that your air purifier is operating at its best, it’s essential to replace the filters regularly. The replacement frequency will depend on the type of air purifier and its usage.

Clean the air purifier regularly: Regular cleaning of the air purifier, including the filters and exterior, can help improve its efficiency and extend its lifespan.

Place the air purifier in the right location: To maximise its effectiveness, place it in a central location in the room, away from walls and other obstacles.

Use the right room size for the air purifier: Make sure to choose an air purifier that is appropriately sized for the room it will be used in. An air purifier that is too small for a room will not be as effective. At the same time, an air purifier that is too large will consume more energy and be less efficient.

Avoid placing the air purifier near sources of pollution: To avoid re-circulating pollutants, avoid placing the air purifier near sources of pollution, such as near cigarette smoke or cooking areas.

Frequently asked questions:

1. How often should I change my air purifier filter?

The frequency of filter replacement will depend on the type of air purifier, the usage, and the type of filters used. On average, HEPA filters should be replaced every 6-12 months, while activated carbon filters may need to be replaced more frequently, typically every 3-6 months.

2. Can HEPA air purifiers capture the coronavirus?

HEPA air purifiers can effectively capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, including the virus that causes COVID-19. However, it’s important to note that air purifiers alone are not a guarantee against infection and should be combined with other measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

3. What settings should you run an Air Purifier on?

The settings you run your air purifier on will depend on the type of air purifier and the user’s needs. Many air purifiers have multiple settings, including low, medium, and high, and automatic modes that adjust the fan speed based on the air quality.

Conclusion

In conclusion, choosing the best air purifier for your needs can be complex. By considering the top products and factors associated with them in this guide to the best air purifiers in India, you can find an air purifier that will provide you with clean, healthy air and improve your indoor AQI.

