Best overall: Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler cools larger spaces over a short period

Best budget: The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower air cooler works quickly with its high-speed blower

Best energy efficient: The Casa Copenhagen PlutoA19 helps you save on your electricity bill even with 12 hours of use

Best air coolers in India

1. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Teal - Check Amazon Offer

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is one of India’s best air coolers for summer. With a 75-litre water tank capacity, this air cooler can run for long hours and cool large rooms or spaces.

Dimensions : 61x40.5x120cm

What do we like?

Its auto-fill function allows the air cooler to refill the water tank automatically, ensuring it runs continuously without interruption.

What do we not like?

It is designed for hot and dry climates, so that it may be less effective in areas with high humidity.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Many customers have noted that the air cooler can effectively cool large rooms and spaces, even in hot and dry climates .

Why is the product among the best?

This is the best air cooler for summer in India due to its high cooling efficiency, convenient features, and durable design. The several features listed above make this the perfect air cooler for hot and dry climates.

2. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) - Check Amazon Offer

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower air cooler is an excellent option for the best air cooler under 10000. It has a coverage area of 12 square metres, high-efficiency cooling with i-pure technology for fresh air, a 12-litre tank capacity, a powerful blower, low power consumption, and easy-to-use, multi-directional wheels.

Dimensions: 30x33x84Cms

What do we like?

It uses a multistage filter to combat air pollution, odour-causing microorganisms, and allergies .

What do we not like?

The small water tank capacity of 12 litres requires frequent refilling if used for long periods or in high temperatures.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers say this air cooler is easy to move around, thanks to its four castor wheels and ergonomic handle. This makes it easy to move the air cooler from room to room, depending on your cooling needs .

Why is the product among the best?

It is the best air cooler in India for people looking for a compact and powerful air cooler for small rooms and personal spaces, with high-efficiency cooling and i-pure technology for fresh air .

3. Casa Copenhagen PlutoA19 Collection, 100 L Personal Air Cooler with Anti Bacterial Honeycomb Pads, 3rd Turbo Fan, Powerful Air Throw, Auto Swing and 3-Speed Control, Low Power Consumption

Conquer the summer heat with this personal air cooler with a water tank capacity of 100 L!

It has superior cooling performance due to its powerful blower. It is equipped with an ice chamber, high-density honeycomb pad and 4-way air deflection, allowing you to adjust air stream direction according to your convenience .

Dimensions: ‎100x40x5cm

What do we like?

It has a large water tank capacity.

What do we not like?

It does not come with a remote or trolley .

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers praise this product as it is easy to set up, has excellent value for money and cools large rooms .

Why is the product among the best?

This air cooler’s excellent features, such as its large water tank capacity, powerful blower, ice chamber, and value for money, make it a great pick.

4. Bajaj 480114 Desert Cooler - 95L, White

The Bajaj 480114 Desert Cooler is the ultimate cooling solution, being the best air cooler for the home. Equipped with a powerful airflow of 5400 cubic metres per hour, antibacterial technology, an ice chamber, and a 95-litre water tank, this air cooler ensures a refreshing and clean air experience. It’s Turbo Fan Technology, and 100 feet air throw circulates cool air throughout the room, and its compact design makes it perfect for any space.

What do we like?

The compact size and dimensions of 635mm L x 530mm B x 1121mm H make it easy to move around and place in different rooms. The 1-year warranty also gives users peace of mind.

What do we not like?

The water tank capacity may need to be increased for those who want to run for longer hours without refilling it frequently.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users appreciate the water tank with an ice chamber for storing ice cubes which adds to the overall cooling experience. The Turbo Fan Technology and 100-feet powerful air throw also allow efficient air circulation .

Why is the product among the best?

This is the best air cooler for the home, with powerful airflow and efficient cooling capabilities. Additionally, it provides fresh and clean air.

5. Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler - 55 Litres

Cool down in style with the Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler - 55 Litres! This powerful air cooler boasts a 55-litre capacity, an innovative fan design for low-noise cooling, strong air delivery of 3500 m3/hr, and fully collapsible louvres to keep dust and insects out. Its easy service and 1-year warranty make it the perfect choice for any room. Stay calm and comfortable all summer long with Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler.

What do we like?

Users love the strong air delivery of 3500 m3/hr. This feature ensures effective air cooling even in larger areas, providing users with a comfortable and calm environment.

What do we not like?

This product comes without a remote, which could inconvenience some users.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users rate this cooler positively for its strong air delivery, capacity and compact design. They also appreciate the easy service and 1-year warranty .

Why is the product among the best?

It is an efficient and reliable cooling solution with the tremendous above features. A perfect fit for any room and an ideal choice for a relaxed and comfortable summer.

6. Crompton Optimus 100-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler with Wide Angle Air Throw (White)

Stay cool and comfortable this summer with the powerful and efficient Crompton Optimus 100-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler. With a 100-litre capacity, 5500 CMH air delivery, and 4-way air deflection, this air cooler is designed to keep large spaces cool. Its honeycomb cooling pad provides improved water retention, and the auto-swing and auto-drain functions make it easy to use. Enjoy a relaxed and comfortable summer with Crompton’s 1-year warranty .

What do we like?

It’s easy to use with its auto-swing and auto-drain functions, suitable for a larger area and comes with a 1-year warranty .

What do we not like?

It’s a large air cooler unsuitable for small rooms or tight spaces .

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users love this Air Cooler for its high air delivery, powerful cooling, 4-way air deflection, and efficient honeycomb cooling pad.

Why is the product among the best?

This is a top-performing air cooler with several features listed above and a 1-year warranty. Suitable for larger areas, making it an ideal choice for a comfortable and cool summer .

7. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler with Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads, Turbo Fan Technology, Powerful Air Throw and 3-Speed Control, White

Beat up the coolness quotient in your personal space with the powerful Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler. Equipped with a 90-litre water tank, ice chamber and antibacterial technology guarantee efficient air circulation with a 90 feet-powerful air throw. It is compact size (665 mm L x 470 mm B x 1265 mm H) and 1-year warranty make it a great buy.

What do we like?

It has powerful airflow and antibacterial technology that kills and prevents the growth of bacteria on the Honeycomb pads, which ensures clean and healthy air.

What do we not like?

It is made out of plastic which may need to be more durable and heavy to move around .

Overall ratings and user feedback

The water tank capacity with an ice chamber for storing ice cubes for an improved cooling experience and its compact size makes it a great buy.

Why is the product among the best?

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler is a powerful, efficient, antibacterial, large water tank, ice chamber, 90 feet air throw, compact, and has a 1-year warranty.

8. Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler For Home with 4-Side Aspen Pads, Powerful Double Blowers and Closable Louvers (55L, White)

Beat the heat with the powerful Symphony Touch 55 Personal Air Cooler. Equipped with 55 litres of water tank, high and energy efficient, with powerful double blowers, it is easy to use and comes with a 1-year warranty on manufacturing defects.

What do we like?

It operates on low noise.

What do we not like?

Does not have a remote control.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users appreciate its air coverage, water capacity and low energy consumption .

Why is the product among the best?

This air cooler has a large coverage area and high-efficiency cooling, easy to use and has a 1-year warranty .

9. Voltas 4810083 Desert Cooler - 52L

This air cooler is perfect for the summer with a 52 L water tank capacity, air flow of 3400 Cubic m/hr, large, powerful fan, castor wheels for easy mobility, water level indicator, turbo air throw, honeycomb pad for long-lasting cooling, inverter compatibility, and motor with thermal overload protection .

What do we like?

It has automatic temperature control to prevent overheating .

What do we not like?

It does not have remote compatibility .

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users commend this air cooler’s speed, cooling quality and build .

Why is the product among the best?

This product has excellent air power cooling your room instantly, and works with inverters. It also has a water level indicator to let you know when it needs a refill, and it will never overheat!

10. Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads, Turbo Fan Technology, Powerful Air Throw and 3-Speed Control, White

Summer heat is no longer a worry with this air cooler’s superior air delivery of 1500 CMH, 36-litre water tank, antibacterial honeycomb pads, turbofan technology with 30-feet air throw and 1-year warranty!

What do we like?

Its air throw range and honeycomb pads provide clean, crisp and quick cooling .

What do we not like?

The water inlet is a little smaller and will need a pipe or funnel to fill quickly.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users say this is a good-looking, lightweight, practical, portable air cooler.

Why is the product among the best?

It has effective cooling, can quickly move around and has a good capacity water tank allowing 12 hours of continuous operation .

How do we rate the best air coolers in India?

We rate the best air coolers in India based on several factors, including:

Features and specifications: We consider each air cooler’s cooling power, energy efficiency, and additional features.

Service quality and maintenance cost: We consider the quality of customer service and its maintenance cost.

Product quality and durability: We evaluate the overall quality and durability of the air cooler.

Overall customer experience: We consider the feedback from customers who have used the air cooler.

Air cooler vs air conditioner

Air coolers and air conditioners are both used to cool rooms and provide relief from hot weather. However, air coolers are generally more energy-efficient and cost-effective than air conditioners. They use less electricity and are better for the environment. But air conditioners are more powerful and can cool rooms more quickly. They also have the option to heat a room during colder months .

Things to consider before buying an air cooler

Room size: Make sure the air cooler is the right size for the room you plan to use it in.

Cooling power: Look for the unit’s cooling capacity, measured in BTUs (British Thermal Units).

Features: Consider additional features such as a remote control, an air purifying filter, or a programmable thermostat.

Energy efficiency: Look for an air cooler with a high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) rating.

Noise level: Check for the unit’s noise level if you want to use it in a bedroom or quiet space.

Portability: If you plan to move the air cooler from room to room, choose one with wheels or a handle for easy portability.

Price and Brand: Compare the price and brand reputation before purchasing .

How do we pick the products on our list?

We pick the products on our list based on a combination of factors, including customer feedback, overall ratings, and our research and evaluation of the products.

Tips on how to take care of an air cooler to increase its life

Clean the air cooler regularly to remove dust and debris. Keep the water tank clean and fill it with fresh water Keep the air cooler in a shaded area to prevent overheating. Make sure the air cooler is on a level surface to prevent leaks.

Different types of air coolers

There are several air coolers, including personal, window, and portable ones. Personal air coolers are small and portable, making them perfect for use in small rooms or on a desk. Window air coolers are installed in a window and are best for cooling large spaces. Portable air coolers can be moved from room to room and are a versatile option .

Frequently asked questions

1. Are air coolers good for health?

Air coolers can be good for health as they can relieve hot weather and improve air quality by circulating and humidifying the air. However, it is essential to keep the air cooler clean and maintain proper hygiene to prevent the growth of mould or bacteria.

2. Which type of air cooler is best?

The best type of air cooler will depend on your specific needs and preferences. Personal air coolers are best for small rooms or desks, window air coolers are best for large rooms, and portable air coolers are versatile and can be moved from room to room .

3. How many hours can we use an air cooler?

It is recommended to use an air cooler for around 8-10 hours daily, with regular cleaning and maintenance. Overuse or prolonged use without proper cleaning can lead to the growth of mould or bacteria and can also reduce the lifespan of the air cooler.

Air coolers are a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution for providing relief from hot weather. You can find the perfect air cooler by considering room size, cooling power, energy efficiency and following proper maintenance and cleaning guidelines. The products on our list are among the best in the market and have received positive user feedback. You can beat the heat and enjoy a comfortable and relaxed summer with a suitable air cooler.

