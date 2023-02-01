February 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Best Air Cooler Brands in India

1. Bajaj 480114 Desert Cooler - 95L, White - Check Amazon Offer

Bajaj’s 480114 Desert Cooler is an excellent choice for home cooling with its powerful airflow of 5400 cubic metres per hour, antibacterial technology, ice chamber, and 95-litre water tank. Its Turbo Fan Technology and 100 feet air throw circulate cool air throughout the room, and its compact design makes it perfect for any space. Bajaj is a well-known and respected brand for its high-quality and reliable products; this air cooler is no exception. With its efficient and innovative features, Bajaj’s air cooler can ensure a refreshing and clean air experience.

Dimensions: 63.5x53x112.1Cms

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Bajaj’s air cooler is compact, easy to move, and has a 1-year warranty. The brand’s reputation for producing efficient and durable products ensures a comfortable and calm home experience.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

The water tank capacity of this air cooler may need to be increased for those who want to run for longer hours without refilling it frequently. Bajaj offers various water tank sizes across products.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users love the added cooling experience of the ice chamber in Bajaj’s air cooler water tank. The Turbo Fan Technology and 100-feet air throw also allow efficient air circulation throughout the room.

Why is the product among the best?

Bajaj’s air cooler is the perfect solution for home cooling, with its powerful airflow, efficient cooling capabilities, and ability to provide fresh and clean air.

2. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption - Check Amazon Offer

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower air cooler is an excellent option for those looking for a budget-friendly air cooler. It’s designed to cool rooms up to 12 square metres and comes with i-pure technology for fresh air, a 12-litre tank capacity, a powerful blower, and low power consumption. The multi-directional wheels make it easy to move around. Symphony is a well-known and respected brand for its high-quality and reliable products, and this air cooler is no exception. Symphony’s air cooler’s efficient and innovative features can ensure a comfortable home experience.

Dimensions: 30x 33x84Cms

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Symphony’s air cooler uses a multi stage filter for fresh and clean air, combat air pollution, odour-causing microorganisms and allergies. Known for its efficient and reliable products, Symphony is a top choice for air cooling.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

The small water tank capacity of 12 litres requires frequent refilling if used for long periods or in high temperatures. Symphony offers a range of products of various sizes to suit your needs.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers appreciate the ease of movement provided by the four castor wheels and ergonomic handle on Symphony’s air cooler, making it easy to move from room to room.

Why is the product among the best?

Symphony’s Diet 12T is the best air cooler for small rooms, powerful and efficient, with i-pure technology for fresh air.

3. Crompton Optimus 100-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler with Wide Angle Air Throw (White)

Crompton’s Optimus 100-Litre portable desert air cooler is a great choice to beat the heat this summer. The large 100-litre tank, 5500 CMH air delivery, and 4-way air deflection make it perfect for large spaces. Crompton is known for its efficient and durable cooling solutions; this air cooler is no exception. Its honeycomb pad and auto-swing and auto-drain functions make it easy to use. The 1-year warranty provided by the brand ensures peace of mind.

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Crompton’s 100-litre portable desert air cooler is efficient, durable, easy to use and comes with a 1-year warranty. Suitable for large spaces and the brand’s reputation for quality makes it a great choice.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

Crompton’s large air coolers, such as this one, are built for big spaces, so they might not be the best choice for small apartments.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users praise Crompton’s air cooler for its high air delivery, powerful cooling, 4-way air deflection, and efficient honeycomb pad.

Why is the product among the best?

Crompton’s air cooler is top-performing with high air delivery, powerful cooling, 4-way air deflection, and an efficient honeycomb pad. It comes with a 1-year warranty, suitable for larger areas, making it an ideal choice for a comfortable and relaxed summer. The brand’s reputation for quality products makes it a great choice.

4. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High-Density Honeycomb pads; White & Teal

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a popular choice among users for its sizeable 75L water tank, Everlast pump, and high-density honeycomb pads. It also features a 4-way air deflection and auto-fill function. Users have praised the cooler for its efficient cooling and durable build.

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Crompton air coolers are one of the best air cooler brands in India and are a good choice for people looking for an energy-efficient and cost-effective way to cool their homes or offices.

This air cooler’s auto-fill function allows the air cooler to automatically refill the water tank, ensuring that it runs continuously without interruption.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

Crompton air coolers may be noisy. This product is designed specifically for hot and dry climates, which may be less effective in areas with high humidity.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This is one of the best air coolers for summer in India. With a 75-litre water tank capacity, this air cooler can run for long hours and cool large rooms or spaces.

Why is the product among the best?

It is a good option for an efficient and durable air cooler that can cool large rooms or open spaces.

5. Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler - 55 Litres

The Havells Celia Desert Air Cooler - 55 Litres is an excellent choice for powerful cooling. With its 55-litre capacity, innovative fan design for low-noise cooling, strong air delivery of 3500 m3/hr, and fully collapsible louvres, this air cooler ensures a comfortable environment. Havells is a well-known, respected brand for its high-quality and reliable products.

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Its strong air delivery of 3500 m3/hr guarantees efficient cooling even in bigger spaces, and the brand’s reputation for quality and reliability ensure a comfortable environment.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

This product comes without a remote, which could inconvenience some users. Havells has a range of products with different accessories.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users rate this cooler positively for its strong air delivery, capacity and compact design. They also appreciate the easy service and 1-year warranty.

Why is the product among the best?

It is an efficient and reliable cooling solution with the above features. A perfect fit for any room and an ideal choice for a relaxed and comfortable summer.

6. Voltas 4810083 Desert Cooler - 52L

This Voltas air cooler is a powerful option with a 52 L water tank, 3400 Cubic m/hr air flow, large fan, castor wheels, honeycomb pad, easy mobility, long-lasting cooling, inverter compatibility and thermal overload protection. As a brand, Voltas is known for its high-quality cooling products.

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Voltas strives to provide technology that makes life convenient. This product has automatic temperature control to prevent overheating.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

It does not have remote compatibility.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users commend this air cooler’s speed, cooling quality and build.

Why is the product among the best?

This product has excellent air power cooling your room instantly, and works with inverters. It also has a water level indicator to let you know when it needs a refill, and it will never overheat!

7. Orient Electric Smartcool Dx CP2002H 20 litres Air Cooler (White and Light Grey)

Orient Electric is a leading brand in the Indian consumer durables market, known for its high-quality and energy-efficient home appliances. The Orient Electric Smartcool Dx is an air cooler with a high-performance motor for improved performance. It has a high air delivery rate of 1300 m3/hr with 4-way cooling and a 3-speed motor. It also features rustproofing, a dust filter for clean air, inverter compatibility, and a removable ice chamber for quick cooling. It’s ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and more. It is also mobile and easy to move with four castor wheels.

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Users appreciate the high performance, energy efficiency, and durability of the Orient Electric Smartcool Dx air cooler. The brand is known for its reputation for innovative technology.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

This product is small and not fit to cool larger spaces. Orient Electric offers a range of products fit for different room sizes.

Overall ratings and user feedback

User feedback is positive, praising the efficient motor, minimum noise, effective swing, long-lasting water tank, portability, and unique cylindrical turbine design. Perfect for non-humid areas.

Why is the product among the best?

This product offers high performance and convenience, with 25% more cooling, 45% more water retention, 4-way cooling, rust-proofing, dust filter, inverter compatibility, and more.

8. Usha Maxx Air 70MD1 70-Litre Desert Cooler(White/Black)

The Usha Maxx Air 70MD1 is a desert cooler with a large 70-litre capacity and three-sided honeycomb cooling media. It has three-speed options and a 4-way air deflection system for efficient cooling. The vertical motorised louvres and inverter compatibility ensure optimal airflow. The product comes with a 1-year warranty. Usha is a well-known brand in India for its high-quality and durable home appliances, including air coolers, fans, water heaters, and more.

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Users like the efficient cooling, large capacity, speed options, 4-way air deflection and inverter compatibility of the Usha Maxx Air 70MD1. Brand reputation for durability is also a plus.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

Users may only like the size and design of the cooler if it fits their aesthetic preferences or is suitable for their room size or location. Usha offers a product range of sizes and colours to suit different tastes.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users are impressed by the product’s outstanding design, ability to cool large spaces and water capacity.

Why is the product among the best?

This product offers efficient cooling, large capacity, speed options, 4-way air deflection and inverter compatibility, making it suitable for different cooling needs and power cuts.

9. Hindware Snowcrest Fascino 60L Inverter Compatible Desert Air Cooler (White)

The Hindware Snowcrest Fascino 60L Desert Air Cooler is an efficient and stylish cooling option for your home. It has a 60-litre water tank, 3800 m³/hr air delivery, wood wool pads, 4-way deflection, and 13m air throw capacity. Hindware is a trusted brand known for its high-quality and stylish home appliances.

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

The water level indicator and inverter compatibility are convenient. Castor wheels make it easy to move around.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

It has a high noise level.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Customers love the product’s sleek design and value for money.

Why is the product among the best?

This product offers efficient cooling, a stylish design, a water level indicator, inverter compatibility, and easy mobility.

10. Kenstar Cool Grande 60 Litres Desert Air Cooler (Inverter Compatible), Grey

The Kenstar Air Cooler is a powerful and versatile cooling option with a 22-litre water tank and 1050 M³/Hr maximum operating distance. The remote control allows for easy operation, and the 1050W wattage provides efficient cooling. Kenstar is known for its high-quality home appliances and cooling solutions.

What do we like about the brand and the product picked?

Kenstar is known for its high-quality home appliances and cooling solutions. Users like the high air delivery, efficient cooling, remote control, compact design, and easy mobility of the product.

What do we not like about the brand and the product picked?

It may not be quiet.

Overall ratings and user feedback

Users describe it as an “excellent” product with “nice looks”, “good air throw”, “easily movable”, and a “handy remote control”.

Why is the product among the best?

This product has excellent performance, easy mobility, good air throw, adjustable louvre, and convenient remote control. It has a compact design, long-lasting cooling, and various functions.

How do we rate the best air cooler brands in India?

Features and specifications: We look at the overall performance and essential features.

Service quality and maintenance: We check the availability of service centres, ease of repair and maintenance, and the availability of spare parts.

Product quality and durability: We review the product’s build quality, durability, and longevity.

Overall customer experience: We analyse customer feedback on the product, the company’s reputation, service, and value for money.

Things to consider before buying an air cooler

Room size Cooling power Features Energy efficiency Noise level Portability Price and Brand

Latest technologies in air coolers you should be aware of

Evaporative cooling is energy-efficient and uses less electricity.

Ductless mini-split systems can cool specific building areas, making them ideal for zone cooling.

Smart technology such as remote control, scheduling, and monitoring through a smartphone app.

Portable units can be easily moved from room to room.

Green Technology such as solar power or eco-friendly refrigerant.

Air purifiers remove pollutants, allergens, and other harmful particles from the air.

Frequently asked questions

1. What is air delivery?

Air delivery refers to how much air a cooler can circulate in a room.

2. Is it okay to sleep with an air cooler on?

It’s okay, but best to keep the temperature comfortable and not too cold.

3. Does the air cooler cool the room like AC?

Air coolers use evaporation to cool air, which is less effective than AC but more energy efficient.

Conclusion:

Air coolers are excellent for keeping cool during hot summer. We hope this has helped you make your choice.

