10 Best 1.5 Ton ACs In India

Our Top Picks

Best Split AC - LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

This best AC 1.5 ton 5 star by LG features an energy-efficient inverter compressor and has a 4-star energy rating along with features such as anti-virus protection and ocean black protection for durability. It also comes with a 1-year warranty on the product and a 10-year warranty on the compressor.

Best Window AC - LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC

This easy-to-install window AC by LG offers a variable-speed compressor that adjusts power based on the heat load. With a 5-star rating for best-in-class efficiency, it’s perfect for medium-sized rooms and has ocean black protection to prevent rust and corrosion for uninterrupted cooling.

Best for Large Rooms - Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Model 2023

The 5-star rated air conditioner by Godrej with 100% copper condenser, power-saving inverter technology, and R32 refrigerant is the epitome of energy-efficient cooling. The evaporator coils and connecting tube, anti-freeze thermostat, and silent operation make this unit efficient and easy to use and maintain.

Best 5 Star AC - Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

This AC is the best AC 1.5-ton 5-star energy rating, Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, and is an ultimate player in intelligent cooling technology. It also has customised sleep profiles and remote access and control with Miraie. Plus, its stabiliser-free operation makes it even more convenient.

Best 1.5 Ton AC in India

1. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC - Check Amazon Offer

Introduce energy-efficient cooling to your home with LG 1.5-ton split air conditioner’s 4-star energy rating and dual inverter compressor. It is designed for medium-sized rooms and has many features, such as ocean black protection and a neat convertible 5-in-1 cooling feature.

Dimensions - 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 Centimetres

What do we like?

One can experience uninterrupted cooling with its R32 refrigerant gas, Smart Diagn System, and Auto Clean feature.

What do we not like?

After-sales service could be improved with speedier response time.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.2 out of 5 for its quick and energy-efficient cooling.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best 1.5-ton split and window ACs, as it can upgrade your home cooling experience with our top-of-the-line air conditioning.

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC - Check Amazon Offer

This Window AC by LG has an easy installation process and an inverter compressor that adjusts power based on heat load. One can experience optimal energy efficiency with a 5-star energy rating, and rest assured that the ocean black protection feature ensures uninterrupted cooling.

Dimensions - 66 x 77.9 x 45 Centimetres

What do we like?

It perfectly cools medium-sized rooms and provides cost saving through reliable energy efficiency.

What do we not like?

This product could be more budget-friendly and also has some hidden costs.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for its powerful cooling and low energy consumption.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is a top-selling window AC in the Indian market and is considered a great product by its users.

3. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Model 2023

This AC combines energy efficiency and convenience. It features a 100% copper condenser and power-saving inverter technology and is easy to maintain because self-cleaning technology gives clean air all year round. Control the temperature with ease using the backlit remote and hidden display.

Dimensions - 29 x 78 x 55.5 Centimetres

What do we like?

The evaporator coils and connecting tube, anti-freeze thermostat, and silent operation make this unit efficient and easy to use and maintain.

What do we not like?

High installation cost and poor after-sales service.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for providing uniform cooling and high energy efficiency.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of consistently effective cooling and many satisfied customers.

4. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

This smart Split AC by Panasonic is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and offers voice control, intelligent diagnosis, and easy maintenance. Its shield blu anti-corrosion technology ensures durability. The PM 2.5 filter provides clean airflow.

Dimensions - 23.5 x 107 x 29 Centimetres

What do we like?

Apart from the key features, we appreciate that the unit also comes with customised sleep profiles and remote access and control with the Miraie app, which makes things extremely convenient.

What do we not like?

The installation service is deplorable, and the AC operation could be more silent.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.4 out of 5 because it offers high-quality cooling and is value for money.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its uniform cooling and impressive overall customer satisfaction.

5. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This AC is designed to keep you cool even in extreme temperatures with its variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on the heat load, 4-in-1 Convertible Cooling Mode, Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self Diagnosis and Dust Filter.

Dimensions - 100 x 29.5 x 23 Centimetres

What do we like?

This AC functions well in hot and humid conditions with great cooling technology and a dehumidifier.

What do we not like?

Customer service could be better, and fixing issues takes a while.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.1 out of 5 because of its turbo cooling technology and energy efficiency.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its high-quality operation and durability.

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Stay cool and comfortable, even during the hottest days, with this AC’s superior cooling performance with low maintenance and enhanced durability along with other unique features like the ability to cool at 48°C, auto restart, strong dehumidification, and remote control.

Dimensions - 77 x 66 x 43 Centimetres

What do we like?

The Self-Diagnosis Function and Auto Restart features to ensure the unit runs smoothly to provide uninterrupted cooling.

What do we not like?

The AC does not operate noiselessly.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 because it offers a great cooling system at a reasonable price.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it offers customers value for money and reliability.

7. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Equipped with an Anti-Dust Filter with Anti-Microbial Protection, the Voltas split AC keeps you cool and ensures a healthy living space. Its High EER Twin Rotary - BLDC technology guarantees optimal cooling even in hot temperatures. Its wide operating range and Cross Flow Air Vents allow for maximum efficiency.

Dimensions - 53.7 x 182.5 x 55.5 Centimetres

What do we like?

This AC delivers a quick and uniform cooling experience in hot temperatures and operates at low noise levels.

What do we not like?

Poor installation experience and the remote control’s quality and reception could be more impressive.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4 out of 5 because of its optimal cooling performance and effective virus protection filter.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its specifications and customer experience.

8. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin split AC features 100% cooling capacity at 43°C and a low noise level of 38 dB. With the ability to operate at 54°C ambient temperature and a triple display for power consumption, temperature, and error codes, this unit is efficient and easy to use and monitor.

Dimensions - 88.5 x 22.9 x 29.8 Centimetres

What do we like?

It has a high energy rating and an advanced dew technology feature, making this an economical purchase.

What do we not like?

The entire process of installation is a hassle with high after-sales costs and delays in response.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.2 out of 5 because its users are satisfied with its consistent performance suitable for Indian summers.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its ergonomic, low-maintenance design that makes it value for money.

9. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Experience ultimate cooling and air purification with the Carrier split AC, equipped with dual filtration of PM 2.5 and HD filter. Additionally, with the Insta Kool feature, one can quickly cool their room to the desired temperature. In contrast, the Follow Me feature allows the air conditioner to adjust the ambient temperature around the remote control.

Dimensions - 9 x 38 x 12.8 Centimetres

What do we like?

The Aqua Clear Protection coating applied to the coil brazing joints of the outdoor unit ensures exceptional durability and long-lasting performance.

What do we not like?

Ease of use and convenience needs to be improved in the product, and the remote quality can be improved. It also seems overpriced as other products with more advanced specifications are offered at lower prices.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 because it provides fast cooling while being energy efficient.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best 1.5-ton split and window ACs because its buyers consider it an economical, low-maintenance purchase.

10.Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Wi-Fi Enabled, Inverter Split AC

The Samsung split AC, featuring Wi-Fi control through the SmartThings App, AI Auto Cooling with a noise level of only 45 dB, and the ability to cool at an ambient temperature of 52°C, is not only efficient but also easy on the ears.

Dimensions - 28.5 x 79 x 54.8 Centimetres

What do we like?

The 5-step convertible cooling mode uses customised compressor operation, dehumidification, and auto-clean (self-cleaning) mode.

What do we not like?

The indoor unit can operate on low noise levels, but not the outdoor unit, and the customer service could be better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

This product has received a rating of 4.3 out of 5 because of its ease of use and advanced specifications.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best as it offers some great features at a reasonable price and has many satisfied customers.

How do we rate the best 1.5-ton AC in India

Features and specifications: It’s essential to evaluate the different features and technical specifications of the ACs, such as the cooling capacity, energy efficiency, noise levels, air purification and remote control. Service quality and maintenance cost: The quality of customer service is an essential factor to consider, as it can significantly impact your overall experience with the product Product quality and durability: The overall quality of the product and its durability are crucial factors to consider. This includes elements like the materials used, build quality, and the warranty offered by the manufacturer. Overall customer experience: The experiences of customers who have purchased and used the AC, including feedback on the cooling performance, ease of use, and overall satisfaction with the product, are essential factors to consider.

Things to consider before buying the best 1.5-ton AC in India

Cooling capacity: The cooling capacity of an AC is measured in tons, with 1.5-ton ACs being suitable for larger rooms or open spaces. Energy efficiency: Find ACs with a high energy efficiency rating, which will help you save on energy costs in the long run. Noise levels: Consider the noise levels of the AC, as some models tend to be quieter than others. Additional features: Some ACs have other features, such as air purification, remote control, and intelligent technology. Evaluate whether you need these features in your AC or not. Compressor: Look for an inverter compressor which is more energy efficient than a traditional compressor.

Tips on how to take care of an AC to increase its life

Cleaning: Regular cleaning of the filters and coils is essential to ensure proper airflow and efficient cooling. Proper usage: Using the AC per the manufacturer’s instructions is vital to avoid overloading it, which can cause damage to the unit. Installation: Proper installation of the AC by a professional is necessary to ensure that it is level and stable and that all connections are secure. Maintenance: Scheduling regular maintenance checks with a professional is a must to ensure that the AC is functioning properly.

How to find an AC that fits your needs

When looking for an air conditioner that fits your needs, consider the room size, energy efficiency, additional features, type of AC, budget, brand reputation and customer feedback, and after-sales service to make an informed decision.

The latest technological improvements in the modern AC

The latest technological improvements in modern air conditioners in India include inverter technology for energy-efficient operation, intelligent features such as WiFi connectivity, air purification technology, dual inverter compressor for consistent cooling, the self-cleaning feature, DC inverter compressor for energy savings, and Ionizers for reducing pollutants and allergens in the air.

Frequently asked questions

1. How often should I clean the air filters?

Air filters should be cleaned or replaced every 1 to 3 months, depending on usage and environment.

2. What is the use of an auto-clean function in an air conditioner?

The auto clean function automatically cleans the filters and coils of the AC, maintaining its efficiency and reducing the need for manual cleaning.

3. What is the dry mode in an air conditioner?

Dry mode removes excess moisture from the air, which is helpful in high-humidity environments. It can also prevent mould and mildew growth and make the room more comfortable by reducing humidity levels.

Our guide to the best 1.5-ton split and window ACs aims to assist you in making a well-informed decision. We have researched and compiled a list of the top 1.5-ton ACs available in the Indian market, along with all the necessary information. This guide will prove beneficial in helping you find the ideal air conditioner for your needs.

