10 Best 1-Ton ACs In India

February 01, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

Our top picks

Best Split AC - LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC features include Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, AI DUAL Inverter for energy-efficient performance, HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection, and Copper Condenser for durability. It offers versatile performance, fast cooling and durability, some key features that secure its spot as the best 1-ton AC 5-star.

Best Window AC - LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC

The LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC offers versatility and energy-efficiency with its DUAL Inverter and also allows for quick cooling along with other advanced features like remote-controlled convertible 4-in-1 cooling offered at a reasonable price and sleek design.

Best Budget AC - Voltas Inverter Split AC

The Voltas Inverter Split AC is a high-performance air conditioner with many features for efficient and comfortable cooling. It uses a variable speed compressor which adjusts the cooling output to match the room’s temperature, excellent heat dissipation and a 3-star energy rating. It is also priced fairly and offers value for money.

Best 5-star AC - Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin product is the best 1 Ton AC 5 Star and offers energy-efficient performance and low noise production, making it great for sound sleep and improved air quality with the PM 2.5 filter, which captures ultra-fine particles such as dust, pollen, and pet dander.

Best 1-ton ACs in India

1. LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC - Check Amazon Offer

The LG 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is a top-of-the-line air conditioner that offers advanced features such as Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, which allow users to choose level of cooling they prefer, Low Gas Detection feature, preventing the AC from running in low refrigerant gas mode, self-diagnosis, sleep mode, auto restart and more.

Dimensions - 18.9 x 83.7 x 30.8 Centimetres

What do we like?

We appreciate the efficient Fresh Dry feature, which dehumidifies the room and maintains a comfortable humidity level.

What do we not like?

The AC is inefficient in cooling average-sized rooms and functions best in rooms up to 110 sq. ft.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 4.3 out of 5 because of the 6-in-1 cooling feature.

Why is the product among the best?

This product offers versatility, anti-virus protection, fast cooling, durability and many other advanced features that make it a top pick among the best 1-ton split and window ACs.

2. LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC - Check Amazon Offer

The LG 1.0 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Wi-Fi Window AC offers rust & corrosion prevention for increased durability, DUAL Inverter for energy efficiency, 4-in-1 convertible use, HD Filter, Copper Condenser, Wi-Fi connectivity, and uninterrupted cooling.

Dimensions - 60 x 63 x 38 Centimetres

What do we like?

Despite the size and considering that most 1-ton ACs are designed for small rooms, this product works quite well for medium-sized rooms and offers quick cooling.

What do we not like?

Installation of the AC could be troublesome for a few people as the post-sales assistance needs to be better.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 4.2 out of 5 because of its high energy rating and value for money, giving the buyers a value-for-money experience for years.

Why is the product among the best?

The product is among the best because of its high user satisfaction rate and excellent performance that exceeds expectations for a window AC.

3. Voltas Inverter Split AC

The Voltas Inverter Split AC is an advanced air conditioner with a variable speed compressor that adjusts to the room’s temperature, heat dissipation technology and a 3-star energy rating. It also offers an active dehumidifier, multi-stage filtration, and silent operation.

Dimensions - 30 x 84 x 56 Centimetres

What do we like?

The efficiency of the adjustable mode delivers a predefined lower cooling capacity by limiting the inverter compressor’s running frequencies, making it an economical purchase.

What do we not like?

The installation process is tedious for a customer because of non-compliance from the company sometimes, and installation charges are high.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users rated the product 4.3 out of 5 because of its low noise operation, uniform cooling, and advanced features offered at a relatively low price.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best 1-ton split and window ACs as it offers more at a lesser price, making it budget-friendly.

4. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is the perfect choice for an air conditioner offering energy efficiency, low noise production, dew clean technology, triple display and high ISEER (5.2) for excellent energy efficiency.

Dimensions - 80 x 22.9 x 29.8 Centimetres

What do we like?

Instant heat relief is one feature of this AC that we appreciate, as it gives a uniform cooling sensation in the room as soon as you turn it on.

What do we not like?

Customer support for post-sale issues is not feasible, and problem resolving could be faster.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 4.3 out of 5 because it does not require maintenance often, making it a value-for-money purchase for its long-term customers.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best 1-ton split and window ACs because it offers value for money and is highly energy efficient.

5.Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioner

This Panasonic Split Air Conditioner is a reliable option for those looking for a best-in-class 1-ton air conditioner. It features copper condenser coils for improved durability, efficient heat dissipation, and PM 2.5 air purification with anti-corrosion blue fin technology.

Dimensions - 80 x 23 x 29.5 Centimetres

What do we like?

The AC requires minimal maintenance and a user-friendly ergonomic design that introduces ease of use.

What do we not like?

The conditioner’s airflow is less uniform and robust than promised, making it difficult for cool air to spread in all corners.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 4.3 out of 5 because of its ease of use and low power consumption.

Why is the product among the best?

The product is among the best because of its high user satisfaction rate and low maintenance.

6. Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC

The Croma 1 Ton 3 Star Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC features a smart convertible 4-in-1 function that allows you to choose from different modes, a PM 2.5 filter with activated carbon for air purification and cooling capability at high temperatures.

Dimensions - 80 X 23 X 29.5 centimetres

What do we like?

10-year compressor warranty. This AC offers smart functionality and efficient cooling as well.

What do we not like?

The AC does not operate at low noise levels, especially since the outdoor unit can be noisy.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 4 out of 5 because of its affordability and decent customer service.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it offers some excellent specifications at a low cost.

7. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin Split AC is a fine choice for efficient and comfortable cooling. With its Swing Compressor, High Ambient Operation of up to 52°C, this AC packs a power punch. It also boasts unique features like 3D airflow, dew clean technology, triple display, and Econo mode.

Dimensions - 22.9 x 80 x 29.8 Centimetres

What do we like?

This product is an excellent choice for those looking for a cutting-edge air conditioner that’s both powerful and energy-efficient.

What do we not like?

There are too many hidden costs that come with the installation of this air conditioner.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 4.1 out of 5 because of its energy efficiency and cost-saving design.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best 1-ton split and window ACs because it offers some great features at an acceptable price.

8. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner

Another great product by Panasonic- This smart AC’s unique features include the ability to work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, Smart Diagnosis with One Touch Service, Shield Blu Anti Corrosion Technology, Customised Sleep Profiles, Remote Access and Control with Miraie.

Dimensions - 87 x 20.4 x 29 Centimetres

What do we like?

The advanced features of this AC allow you to control the temperature of your room from anywhere, using your voice or smartphone.

What do we not like?

Since it is a 3-star energy rating AC, the power saving is not as high as the 5-star rated ones.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 4.1 out of 5 because of its advanced specifications and air-purification-enabled cooling.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because it is a perfect fit for those looking for a smart and convenient air conditioner.

9.Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The 1 Ton Split AC by Godrej boasts an inverter compressor for efficient and quiet operation and a 3-star energy rating for cost-saving performance. Other notable features include Nano Coated Anti-viral filter and a heavy-duty cooling capability of up to 52°C.

Dimensions - 21 x 84.9 x 28.9 Centimetres

What do we like?

This product operates at a deficient noise level and offers fast and uniform cooling.

What do we not like?

Customer service could be more proactive, and the installation process is a hassle.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 3.8 out of 5 because it is a good product for Indian summers with its high-temperature cooling.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its consistent performance over the years and low maintenance.

10. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd Split AC has an advanced and unique Inverter Compressor technology that adjusts power consumption based on room temperature and heat load, making it energy efficient and low noise. With a sleek design, this 1-ton AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms up to 110 square feet.

Dimensions - 88 x 21 x 30 Centimetres

What do we like?

We like that this AC is equipped with Golden Fins Evaporator Coils for improved cooling performance, low maintenance and enhanced durability.

What do we not like?

There could have been more advanced specifications in the AC, making it more convenient.

Overall ratings and user feedback

The users have rated the product 4.2 out of 5 because it is ergonomically designed and is power efficient.

Why is the product among the best?

This product is among the best because of its high user satisfaction and durability.

How do we rate the best 1-ton AC in India?

Features and specifications: We evaluate the different features and technical specifications of the ACs, such as the cooling capacity, energy efficiency, noise levels, and additional features like air purification and remote control. Service quality and maintenance cost: We consider the quality of customer service provided by the manufacturer and the estimated maintenance cost of the AC over its lifespan. Product quality and durability: We look at the overall quality of the product and its durability, taking into account factors like the materials used, build quality, and the warranty offered by the manufacturer. Overall customer experience: We consider the experiences of customers who have purchased and used the AC, including feedback on the cooling performance, ease of use, and overall satisfaction with the product.

Things to consider before buying an air conditioner

Cooling capacity: Consider the room size or area that needs to be cooled, and choose an AC with the appropriate cooling capacity. Energy efficiency: Look for an AC with a high energy efficiency rating, as this can help save on electricity costs in the long run. Additional features: Consider whether you need additional features like air purification or remote control. Type of AC: Decide which type of AC is best suited for your needs, whether it’s a window AC, split AC, portable AC, or central AC, depending on the temperature in your region, the size of your room and frequency of use. Budget: Set a budget for your purchase and look for an AC that fits within your budget while still meeting your needs.

Tips on how to take care of an AC to increase its life

Regular cleaning: Clean the filters and coils of the AC regularly to ensure proper airflow and efficient cooling. Proper usage: Use the AC per the manufacturer’s instructions, and avoid overloading it. Proper installation: Ensure the AC is installed correctly by a professional, and ensure it is level and stable. Regular maintenance: Schedule regular maintenance checks with a professional to ensure the AC is functioning properly.

Different types of Air conditioners

Window AC: A unit installed in a window or a hole in a wall that cools a single room or area. Split AC: An indoor and outdoor unit connected by a conduit. It cools a single room, the size of which depends on the capacity of the AC. Portable AC: A unit that can be moved from room to room and cools a single room or area. Central AC: A unit that cools the entire building; it uses ducts to distribute cool air throughout the building.

Frequently asked questions

1. Which AC consumes less power?

Look for an AC with a high energy efficiency rating, as this can help save on electricity costs in the long run.

2. How much gas is in a 1-ton AC?

It typically takes 15-20 pounds of refrigerant to charge a 1-ton air conditioning unit.

3. What is the difference between 1-ton and 1.5-ton AC?

A 1-ton AC is typically suitable for small rooms, while a 1.5-ton AC is better for larger rooms or open spaces.

In conclusion, our guide to the best 1-ton split and window ACs are designed to help you make an informed decision when purchasing an air conditioner. This guide to the best 1 Ton split and window ACs will help you find the perfect AC for your needs.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”