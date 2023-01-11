10 Amazing Benefits of Omega 3 Fish Oil

January 11, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Fish oil, often referred to as omega 3, has been used for a long time and is well known for its health benefits. Fish like trout, mackerel, tuna, herring, sardines, and salmon that are oily or good for you are used to make fish oils.

They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A and D. It is frequently made from oily fish including tuna, mackerel, anchovies, and herring.

However, it is only seldom manufactured from the livers of other animals, like cod liver oil. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1-2 servings of fish should be consumed weekly. This is due to the fact that fish, which contains omega-3 fatty acids, has a number of health benefits and the ability to prevent a number of diseases.

A separate FDA study recommends daily fish oil consumption. It significantly reduces cholesterol levels in the body and enhances heart health. Additionally, it encourages normal blood circulation. Additionally, it guards against heart disease and stroke. Additionally helpful for a number of kidney-related illnesses is fish oil.

Let us know Omega 3 Fish Oil holds for us - i.e what are it’s actual benefits

1) Helps improving brain function

All other systems in an organism are controlled by the brain. According to study, lower blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids are associated with less melancholy and anxiety. Fish oil supplements have been demonstrated to be superior to a placebo in the treatment of depression when taken in conjunction with recognised therapy.

A proper intake of omega-3 also encourages appropriate cerebral blood flow. Increased blood flow to particular brain regions has been linked to greater performance on particular cognitive activities, according to research on brain imaging.

Additionally, healthy blood flow enhances cognition and lowers the risk of dementia.

2) Helps improve bone density

Taking DHA and EPA omega-3 supplements, according to research, helped elderly people’s spines have higher bone mineral density. A separate research found that taking fish oil supplements was associated with a decreased occurrence of bone fractures, particularly in persons having a greater hereditary risk for this type of damage.

Extensive research has shown that omega-3 fatty acids can inhibit vascular calcification and microcalcification in cancer tissues. These fatty acids improve bone quality by reducing bone degradation and boosting mineralization.

3) Facilitates strong, long and lustrous hair growth

Omega-3 fatty acids have been demonstrated in several studies to nourish hair, encourage its development, and also reduce inflammation, which is occasionally linked to hair loss.

Your skin may appear more young and moisturised after consuming omega-3 fatty acids, and your hair may appear more lustrous and healthy. The hormone that causes hair loss is produced by the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, which is inhibited by omega-3 fatty acids.

4) Boosts skin growth

Omega-3 fatty acids can help control the amount of oil produced by the skin, enhance balanced hydration, lessen breakouts, and delay ageing.

Omega-3 fatty acids also soothe rough, dry skin and aid in the reduction of inflammation and dermatitis. Additionally, they help to create the skin barrier, stop acne, and leave your skin looking radiant and healthy.

5) Treatment for Asthma

A lung condition called asthma leads to breathlessness. Pulmonary edoema is the main factor. 90% of asthma patients have exercise-induced hypersensitivity.

According to one study, supplementing with omega-3 PUFAs may be a successful adjuvant therapy for treating airway hyperresponsiveness. Consequently, it could aid in reducing asthmatic symptoms.

6) Protects against sun damages

Although using sunscreen won’t totally shield you from the sun, being outside is unavoidable. However, fish oil can aid in defending you against the negative effects of UV rays. It can be used to lessen the negative effects of prolonged sun exposure, such tanning and sunburn.

7) Benefits pregnant women

Fish oil supplements may aid in foetal development. It also promotes the development of their brain and eyes. As a result, pregnant women are advised to take fish oil supplements.

Pregnant women, on the other hand, should avoid high-mercury seafood at this time. As a result, pregnant women now require additional fish oil supplements. According to one study, pregnant mothers who took omega-3 or fish oil supplements had children who performed better intellectually.

As a result, prenatal supplements include EPA and DHA. They are required for the early embryogenesis.

8) Improves overall performance

Omega 3 fatty acids elevate our mood and reduce anxiety, tension, and sadness, naturally. Fish oil supplements can encourage a mellower and more composed mood by assisting with mood regulation and ultimately improving total health.

9) Reduce the severity of COVID-19

Regardless of other factors, a reduced chance of developing severe COVID-19 has been linked to low blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids. This study suggests that consuming fish or taking fish oil supplements may reduce the risk of developing severe COVID-19 infections.

10) Helps improving breathing and combating asthma

Asthma is a lung disease that causes shortness of breath. The most common cause is pulmonary edoema. Exercise produces hypersensitivity in around 90% of persons with asthma, the most prevalent cause of the disease.

One study found that dietary omega-3 PUFA supplementation might be a useful treatment method and adjuvant therapy for airway hyperresponsiveness. As a result, it may help to reduce asthma symptoms.

The omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

