Your reading list for the week

FICTION

By Nemat Sadat

In 1977’s Afghanistan a boy in his late teens, Kanishka Nurzada, son of a wealthy carpet seller, falls in love with Maihan, his male friend who is bisexual. In a country where homosexuality is still a subject discussed in hushed tones at best, the two young boys strive to keep their relationship a secret. But Kanishka’s father is hiding something too - he is the leader of an underground Maoist movement. As the book delves into the political clashes and religious conflicts that ensue, and homosexuality in the old-world Afghanistan, Sadat also evokes a poetic poignancy as he talks about clandestine groups where people meet freely and family traditions, writes Tabish Khair in his review.

By Elizabeth GIlbert

An aged narrator looks back at her 19-year-old self in this coming-of-age novel. Vivian Morris was bundled off to Manhattan by her parents in the spring of 1940. A college dropout with no discernible plans, Vivian stays with her Aunt Peg who owns Lily Playhouse, a grand but crumbling theatre company. As Gilbert sketches Vivian’s newfound life in Manhattan, rife with drunken dances and wild nights, shopping sprees on Orchard street, and nightouts with her friend Celia, New York city too takes a life of its own, says Vineetha Mokkil in her review.

Author of the bestselling work, Eat Pray Love, Gilbers is a master storyteller, says Vineetha. Gilbert’s canvas is vast, spanning decades and lives, and full of hindsight and authenticity.

Yashodhara: A Novel

Volga, trs by P.V. Prasad

As Volga sheds light on the role of women in spiritual spheres, he reimagines Yashodara, Gautam Buddha’s wife as someone who plays a key role in challenging prevailing rituals and their handling of women. He explores what has changed since ancient times in the gendered politics of spirituality.

The Belated Bachelor Party

Ravinder Singh

Four married men realise, twelve years after graduating, that they never had a bachelor party before their weddings. So Happy, MP, Raam Ji and Ravin plan their belated bachelor party as a trip to Europe. The trip, which turns out be a once in a lifetime experience, transforms them.

Half Man

By Asim Mukhopadhyay

The novel talks about the Naxal Movement and vividly narrates the Cossipore-Baranagar massacre that took place in the August of 1971, and the Narmada Bachao Andolan through the eyes of the displaced. The story of Bhola Mahato, who plays the Half Man, reflects on the life of the millions of oppressed in the country.

I’m So Hacked

By Gautam Mayekar

@v! is a hacker who spends his days working India’s No. 1 anti-virus company as a security researcher, and his nights crawling through underground hacking forums. He is completely unmotivated until he receives a letter from M@dR1, a mysterious revolutionary who wants to change the world.

A Useful Death

By Sriram Chelapilla

Priya, an aspiring actress is dead and rumour has it that Mohan Krishna, a telugu movie star drove her to commit suicide. As speculation ensues about her death being just another film-industry scandal or something bigger, Partha, who is hired by Mohan Krishna’s family to handle the crisis, thinks it is the latter.

NON-FICTION

Edited by Nirija Gopal Jayal

Focusing on governance, development, economy, politics and society after the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power in 2014, Professor Nirija Gopal Jayal’s edited book asks crucial questions about the threat to secularity and socialist credentials of the country and whether we are undergoing a transformation.

The book is divided into two parts. The first part deals with major themes in the area of governance and development and consists of 32 essays by leading experts in their fields. From the Prime Minister’s office and the NITI Aayog work, to the complications of Goods and Services tax, the book covers corruption, welfare schemes and symptoms of impending economic crisis as key issues. In the second part, the book moves towards broader themes like the emerging right-wing political culture, and ideas related to free speech, student politics, minorities and secularism.

In an era of sycophancy and self-censorship among sections within the academia and the media, this volume is a bold statement against the problems of the Modi government irrespective of its electoral majority, says Maidul Islam in his review.

By A.R. Venkatachalapathy

Historian A.R. Venkatachalapathy’s book, Tamil Characters: Personalities, Politics and Culture, demonstrates that his sense of history emerged not while studying in JNU but from his acquaintance with Tamil scholars — the Dravidianist ‘Mugam’ Mamani and Tamil scholar/ poet M.L. Thangappa, writes R. Azhagarasan. Exploring the politics of leaders like Jayalalithaa, M.G.R., Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, the book talks about the emancipatory face of Tamil Nadu Politics and the unfettered rule of Dravidian parties for more than half a century.

The second section of the book takes us into Tamil culture and history through Venkatachalapathy’s acquaintance with writers and archival sources on authors. The third section initiates the controversial debate of Centre vs the State and the national vs. the regional culture, and the ‘paradoxical nature of Dravidian politics with regard to the Dalit question’.

By Parimal Bhattacharya

In an antique bookshop in Shimla, Bhattacharya finds a copy of the Report of Pandit Kinthup’s Exploration of Yarling Tsangpo — priced at a whopping ₹18,000 — which leads him into his own explorations of how Tibet was discovered by the British. “I felt like the marriage guest in Coleridge’s ‘Rime of the Ancient Mariner’. The ancient mariner... clasps the marriage guest’s wrist and snaps: ‘There was a ship!’...And here a dowdy tailor had emerged from the pages of yellowing documents and had gripped my mind with the words, ‘There was a river!’”

From Kinthup’s exploration of Tsangpo in the early 1880s which later became what Indians call the Brahmaputra, to Sarat Chandra Das’ trips to Tibet, the writer journeys into the experiences of intrepid travelers who have explored Tibet since decades.

Bhattacharya does not just recount the history of the exploration, he intersperses it with his own travels along the paths the intrepid explorers took giving the reader a sense of then and now along with eye-witness accounts of Sikkim’s initiatives to develop tourism, says R. Krithika in her review.

A Savage Dreamland: Journeys in Burma

David Eimer

The story of modern Burma is told through the voices of the people Eimer encounters along the way: former political exiles, the squatters in Yangon’s shanty towns, radical monks, Rohingya refugees, princesses and warlords, and the ethnic minorities clustered along the country’s frontiers.

Trillion Dollar Coach

Eric Schmidt & others

Bill Campbell, a former college football player and coach, helped to build some of Silicon Valley’s greatest companies including Google, Apple and Intuit. From their vantage points at Google, Schmidt, Jonathan Rosenberg and Alan Eagle explain the Coach’s principles, how he developed trusting relationships and fostered growth.

India and Bilateral Investment Treaties: Refusal, Acceptance, Backlash

Prabhash Ranjan

After being sued by more than 20 foreign investors, India terminated close to 60 investment treaties and adopted a new Model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) purportedly to balance investment protection with the host State’s right to regulate. This book is a critical study of India’s approach to BITs.

Cricket Country: The Untold History of the First All India Team

Prashant Kidambi

Conceived by a coalition of imperial and Indian elites, it took 12 years before an ‘Indian’ cricket team made its debut on the fields of Britain in 1911. Drawing on archival sources, Kidambi tells the story of how the team came to be picked years before independence.

Revolutionary Constitutions: Charismatic Leadership and the Rule of Law

Bruce Ackerman

Drawing on his scholarship into the origins, successes, and threats to revolutionary constitutionalism around the world, Ackerman takes us to India, South Africa, Italy, France, Poland, Myanmar, Israel, and Iran and provides an account of the tribulations that confronted popular movements in their insurgent campaigns for constitutional democracy.