Your lockdown reading recommendations by Ravi Subramanian are all about crime thrillers

For your weekly Reading List, crime thriller author Ravi Subramanian, recommends some favourite thrillers of his own, from psychological murder mysteries to diamond heists

Flawless: Inside The Largest Diamond Heist in History by Scott Andrew Selby and Greg Campbell

It is a howdunit about one of the biggest heists in the world: a heist at the Antwerp Diamond District, one of the most heavily guarded square miles in the world. These two gentlemen have thoroughly researched the heist; it is a true account.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Now, this is a debut novel. The suspense, the plotting, the thrill, the pace… everything about this book is amazing. It is a shocking psychological thriller about Alicia, a painter. She is married to a hotshot fashion photographer, and one fine day, when he comes home, she shoots him point-blank and goes silent. A therapist takes it upon himself to make her speak again, and tell the world what the truth is.

The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben

This is Coben’s latest; he introduces you to a boy who was found in the woods, who grows up to live off the grid as a private investigator. If you have loved Safe and The Stranger, both webseries on Netflix based on his books, you will love this.

Let Me Say It Now by Rakesh Maria

Police officer Rakesh Maria needs no introduction. He has been involved in high-profile cases like the 1993 riots, the 26/11 attack, the Sheena Borah murder. He takes you behind the scenes into what actually happened when he was investigating these cases, and gives you a little bit of insight into the politics, the forces etc. It is a long-ish book, but all in all a very interesting read.

