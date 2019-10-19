You are being watched: Review of ‘A Long Night in Paris’ by Dov Alfon

In A Long Night in Paris, the almost comical disappearance of an Israeli tech executive from the crowded Paris airport acts as the trigger for a 28-hour-long investigation spanning multiple timelines. Colonel Zeev Abadi, from the exclusive Unit 8200 Special Section of Israeli Defence Forces, and Commissaire Jules Léger of the French police take charge of the investigation, only to be hindered by betrayals and the incompetence of their governments. Abadi and his intelligent deputy, Lieutenant Oriana Talmor, work to get to the bottom of the growing pile of dead bodies, and thwart a covert Chinese commando team responsible for the deaths.

Lieutenant Talmor is tasked with checking out Abadi’s out-of-the-box hunches, and, much to my delight, she turned out to be more than the customary sexy sidekick. She is a second-generation player in U8200 who grew up in the system and so is very aware of its flaws. Whether commenting on the sexist air-conditioning or empowering a female subordinate, Talmor is a force to be reckoned with.

A Long Night in Paris is a book that resonates with the times. Alfon’s story plays up Israel’s status as the hub of surveillance technology, and shows how that figures in its international relationships. We already know that worldwide, surveillance is an organised, legitimate career and the novel explores the consequences of this.

Daniella Zamir’s translation from Hebrew maintains the tone of ironic amusement throughout. Alfon’s background as a French-born Israeli journalist and his stint in the Israel military explain his cynicism about the surrounding politics. He does not hold back on his criticism of governments and their priorities. At one point he notes that the fraud division in most countries is better than the major crimes division, “as if the nation wanted to make clear that it gave higher priority to monitoring the financial system than to saving human lives.”

Weaved into the hullabaloo over missing men and stolen gadgets are stories from a dictatorial democracy — it is this which gives the book its edge.

A Long Night in Paris; Dov Alfon, Quercus, ₹499