Yagna Balaji on her first writers’ retreat

October 20, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

For ages, writer’s residencies were considered the domain of those particularly gifted in the literary department. It is usually a ‘by invite only’ opportunity, not accessible to newcomers. Which is why, when I chanced upon a writing retreat by Karuna Ezara Parikh, I was intrigued. It did not discriminate between genres, and was open to all writers of fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

There were 16 of us at Cabo Serai in Goa, at various stages in our writing evolution. Some had complete manuscripts, others dabbled in poetry, some short story writers and a few who wanted to explore non-fiction. No one in the group was a full-time writer.

The five-day programme combined writing sessions with time to focus on wellness. The day started with open-air yoga by the beach and health shots with lemon, chia, cucumber and mint, followed by ice-breaker sessions and creating writing challenges. Parikh created pods where writers were paired up based on genre, style and topic, allowing for in-depth discussions and feedback.

We chose to write wherever we felt most comfortable. Some found their sanctuary in the warm sand, others — me included — drew from the scent of rain-soaked grass and birdsong. Often, small groups would break away for a spontaneous swim or a walk through one of Cabo Serai’s many nature trails.

The post dinner sessions were special, when we gathered after dining on the fruits and vegetables grown in the eco-resort’s gardens (think aubergine and feta salad, zucchini aglio olio pasta, and white chocolate and kokum mousse). Some would read out their prose and poetry, others told tales of love, happiness, even heartbreak. It was a time when the participants turned into singers, stand-up comics and even rap artists!

The goal for almost everyone in our group was to eventually get published, but my personal goal was to find my writing voice. Being a career journalist for two decades, writing was not only my job, but also something I took for granted. But when one is surrounded by nature, when in-boxes, deadlines, meetings and life as we know it doesn’t get in the way — the muse softly comes back.

What a retreat like this prepares you for is to take writing beyond a hobby. It gives you the tools to nurture your writing and see it to completion. A good guide is crucial in such an endeavour, and Parikh didn’t hold back while sharing her own personal experiences on getting published. She helped the group understand what to focus on after the actual writing is done.

I believe that it takes retreats like this to democratise what was considered the hallowed domain of senior or established writers, to allow new talent to come to the surface.

The writer is former editor and CEO of DTNext.