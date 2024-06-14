Writers speaking truth to power: the democratic value of dissent

“The writer has taken on more and more of the intellectual’s adversarial attributes in such activities as speaking the truth to power, being a witness to persecution and suffering, and supplying a dissenting voice in conflicts with authority,” wrote Edward Said, Palestinian-American philosopher-critic, at the turn of the millennium. With the rise of writers like George Orwell, Hannah Arendt, Noam Chomsky, and if we look closer to home, Romila Thapar, Anand Teltumbde and Arundhati Roy, this “special symbolic role of the writer as an intellectual testifying to a country’s or region’s experience, thereby giving that experience a public identity [is] forever inscribed in the global discursive agenda.”

Writers have always been the public voice of the truths of a time, while striving for a better future; although it can be a tedious task. Academic Indrajit Roy, in his book Audacious Hope: An Archive of How Democracy is Being Saved in India (2024), revives the lost hope of a people-centric democracy and the dissenting voices that advocate for it.

Placing India within historical democratic crises across the world — from radical democratic breakdowns in Chile, Germany, South Africa or Pakistan, to a subtle but significant loss of the democratic spirit in Turkey, Brazil or the U.S. — he offers an optimistic view for India’s future, as students, artists, comedians, farmers, women, and other marginalised groups, take a stand against the growing authoritarianism in fields of education, religion, agriculture, citizenship, art and so on. Some emerge victorious in bringing change or at least in reversing autocratic/ capitalist measures; others, get the ball rolling for future generations and future governments. “Not all battles are fought for victory. Some are fought simply to tell the world that someone was there on the battlefield,” Roy quotes the former NDTV news anchor, Ravish Kumar, from his 2019 speech as he accepted the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Either way, “Democracy welcomes, rather than stifles, dissent,” he insists.

Cost of speaking up

Roy calls Ravish Kumar an intrepid journalist; the latter, however, has written honestly and elaboratively on the fear that entails speaking up, both before and after, and his every day journey from fear to courage, in The Free Voice: On Democracy, Culture and The Nation (2018).

Where Kumar addresses the personal cost of nationalism that came with the political shift in 2014 — in matters of religion, love, privacy, etc. — Roy reviews the last decade through the collective spirit of dissent. Each offer a positive as well as a negative spin on the strength-in-numbers argument, where mobs attack and resent, and protesters question and dissent. “The power that resides in the people must not be frittered away. Be a film star’s fan, or cricketer’s, but never be a politician’s fan. Respect him, but don’t be so hypnotised by his words that you forget to evaluate his work and hold him to the promises he makes,” Kumar writes, as he urges people to remain, first and foremost, (responsible and duty-bound) citizens of the country.

It is in this spirit, and driven by this power, that the subjects of Roy’s book will be remembered — as virodhi (dissenter) and not krodhi (resentful), as Kumar distinguishes — in history. They could be students from Hyderabad, Allahabad, Manipur, Delhi and many other States, protesting systematic and institutional violence rooted in caste and class discrepancies; or the people from all age-groups, genders, and religious backgrounds, who stood up to fight against the “weaponisation of minorities” as perpetrated by the announcement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (2019) and the subsequent fear that overwhelmed Assam and other pockets of India. It could also be the humanitarian spirit of the citizens of India as they collected, organised and facilitated the movement of funds and supplies, rebuilding hope in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decisive victory of the farmers’ protests also renews the hope Roy endorses.

On a lonely road

Where does the Indian liberal stand amid all this socio-political spinning? Gurcharan Das may have some answers, as he deliberates on a dozen or so aspects of the Indian identity, misled by the growing demagogues in politics, buried beneath the lethal (and in hindsight, tragic) cocktail of “identity politics, majoritarianism and nationalism”. In his latest book, The Dilemma of an Indian Liberal (2024), he goes back and forth between the paradox of maintaining democracy — as a politician’s responsibility and a citizen’s duty.

As an economist, he gives a fair economic hue to his argument, conferring India as a rising global power, held back by the social decline from within. In this journey, he writes, “the liberal is on a lonely road”. The solution is to stay away from “political association with religion” as Roy calls it — be it in animal rearing, caste sanction or in worship.

‘Realistic hope’

All three scholars — Indrajit Roy, Ravish Kumar, and Gurcharan Das — show little faith in the opposition and their lack of promising strategy in dealing with the issues that threaten the democratic fabric of the country. Nonetheless, Roy appeals for a “realistic hope” against a radical one. “It is tempting to conflate hope with utopia,” he writes, “…this obsession with perfecting humanity” will not lead us anywhere. As long as we lean on and exercise constitutional values, of which, dissent is one, there is hope. Indian citizens did lean on and exercise their constitutional and democratic values, as is evident from the results of the 2024 general elections. They have kept the “realistic hope” alive by practising ‘dissent’ in its purest form: by voting, by showing up for their democratic right and their role in sustaining it. At a time like this, one is reminded of The Washington Post slogan: “Democracy Dies in Darkness”. Contemporary critics and writers alike keep the spirit of democracy alive; as do the common men and women of a country. The lone candle flame on the cover of Roy’s book, enveloped by darkness, spreads light and empowers citizens to pursue it; an undeniable testimony to hope.

The author is an independent feature writer. Instagram: @read.dream.repeat

