Writer Manu S Pillai’s lockdown reading list for you

Homing in Books

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your weekly Reading List, acclaimed historian and writer Manu S Pillai suggests you delve into Indian cuture, storytelling, and the varying, interesting annals of history, through these titles of his choosing

Raya: Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara by Srinivas Reddy

I have just finished reading this book, which is an excellent, nuanced biography of the 16th century emperor whose name we encounter often but about whose kingly personality and life we do not quite know as much as we should.

Akbar: The Great Mughal by Ira Mukhoty

A much heavier volume, also on an Indian emperor and written with great charm, in this she brings to light little details to portray this celebrated king and his human eccentricities as much as his political achievements.

Girl Made of Gold by Gitanjali Kolanad

I am just about to begin what seems to be a very promising work of fiction. by Gitanjali Kolanad called Girl Made of Gold, It is a mystery set in a world of dance and art, devadasis and zamindars.

History Men by TCA Raghavan

This is an utterly delightful study of the relationship between three 20th century historians: their lives, their work, the challenges they encountered, and much more, opening a window into how history is researched, discovered, interpreted, with all its politics as well as human limitations.

