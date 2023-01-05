Interview: Writer Kuzhali Manickavel on her unconventional writing style, strange book titles and more

January 05, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Kuzhali Manickavel writes like a dream. These are not mere words of admiration for her writing; most of her stories actually resemble a dream – absurd, surreal, fantastic, with no protagonist, beginning or end. Kuzhali can either be frustrating or fascinating, depending on the reader’s taste for – for lack of a better label – unconventional fiction.

Sample this first paragraph from Flying and Falling, one of the titles from her first short fiction anthology, Insects Are Just Like You And Me Except Some Of Them Have Wings:

‘Muhil was born during a legendary thunderstorm that uprooted every banana tree in the village and sent a legion of white crabs to die on the highway. She was wrinkled, ordinary and unremarkable save for the fact that she had a spongy knob on each shoulder and she didn’t cry. Her father Ilango peered at her and had a premonition of dark, heavy things.’

This review on Amazon for the book echoes her admirers’ feelings about her writing: ‘Nostalgic, sad and funny at the same time. You don’t just read these stories, you sense them. They almost have a palpable quality.’

But then, there are also people who are annoyed by the absurdity.

Kuzhali, explaining her unconventional writing style, says, “I guess I don’t think life moves in a conventional way; there is no plot, no clear beginning or ending to anything. Things don’t stick to a specific narrative; terrible things happen and there’s no closure. Characters come and go for no reason. Weird things happen and no one is there to explain them to you. I don’t feel that’s a bad thing though.”

Kuzhali, who is based in Bengaluru, is unapologetic about the absurdity – it begins with the book title. After Insects… (in 2008) she published her second short fiction, Things We Found During The Autopsy in 2014. Her third book, yet another anthology published by Blaft Publications, is called Conversations Regarding the Fatalistic Outlook of the Common Man. We ask her, via email, why she called it that, among other things.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q / How did you choose the title for your latest book?

A / The title of this book was taken from the Civics sections of one of the Tamil Nadu State Board textbooks from the ‘90s. One of the reasons for the population explosion was given as the fatalistic outlook of the common man. Which is hilarious but also, seems very relevant to many aspects of life.

Q / Do you sometimes worry if your writing can seem incomprehensible to some people? If yes, do you try to hold yourself back on those occasions?

A / At the end of the day, I’m writing what I like, and what makes sense to me, so I can’t expect it to speak to everyone else in the same way. If you have made that choice with your writing, it helps to be realistic about what that means. While it’s great to be able to write something that really speaks to you, there is going to be the usual criticism that comes with that, and you can’t expect all the nice things that come along with more conventional forms and approaches to writing. If you want to be successful in terms of readership and money, and you want everyone to like you, this is absolutely not the way to do it.

Q / Despite your unconventional writing style, a lot of people read your works. What is the most relatable thing about your writing?

A / I honestly don’t know. I think when you write something that isn’t easy to pin down, it makes it easier to understand it in different ways, there are spaces and layers which allow you to interpret things in your own way. I think it’s interesting when a piece of work can speak differently to different people, or if one person sees it differently each time they read it.

Q / Do you look for feedback? Is it important to you?

A / Positive feedback is great and I love it, but given the nature of my writing, there is going to be a fair amount of negative feedback, and that can be tricky to navigate sometimes. If someone is making fun of my writing, or demanding an explanation for its existence or purpose, or they want everyone to know that they didn’t get it because it’s so weird and difficult, that’s not so much about the writing and more about that person needing to express something about themselves. If someone is picking up a piece of weird or absurd writing and then complaining that it is weird or absurd, there’s not much one can do about that either. But thoughtful and constructive negative feedback can be helpful, even if it hurts the ego.

Q / While explaining the purpose of his readymade sculpture (a porcelain urinal), Marcel Duchamp said it is “everyday objects raised to the dignity of a work of art by the artist’s act of choice”. Is your view of literature similar to his view of art? Should there be no rules on what should be considered literature?

A / I honestly don’t know enough about literature of any kind to give a proper response. In my naïve opinion, I think anyone can and should be able to tell a story in whatever way they want. Gatekeeping writing and viewing the process of writing as some kind of exercise in magical thinking restricts our view of what a story is, and who is allowed to tell a story. When you stop viewing writing as something based on inspiration which is only available to some people, and you start seeing it as something anyone can do if they work hard at it, the door opens to so many new stories and ways of telling stories. I feel like that’s a good thing. I don’t think it’s helpful to be precious about who gets to write and how they should write.