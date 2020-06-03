Homing in Books

Writer Anand Neelakantan’s lockdown reading list for you

Anand Neelakantan

Anand Neelakantan   | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

For your at-home Reading List, author Anand Neelakantan chooses his favourite reads from wide genres: fantasy, magical realism and fiction based on true tales of war

Anand Neelakantan’s novels reinterpret the Indian epics for a new generation of readers. Rise of Sivagami, was a prequel to the blockbuster Baahubali. He chooses his favourite reads from a wide genre of books.

‘Beloved’

‘Beloved’  

Beloved by Toni Morrison

A haunting and beautiful novel that won the Pulitzer Prize. This classic is a hard-hitting story on racism and the inhuman conditions of the slaves that make a woman want to kill her own children, so she can prevent them from becoming slaves themselves.

The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien

‘The Things They Carried’

‘The Things They Carried’  

The delicate prose of this book makes it one of the best pieces of storytelling I have ever read. It is partly based on the experiences of the author, a veteran of the Vietnam War and captures the physical and emotional trauma of war.

Blindness by Jose Saramago

‘Blindness’

‘Blindness’  

It goes to the core of human behaviour when social norms break down during a pandemic of blindness in an unnamed city. The illness strikes without any warning. The only symptom is blindness.

Room by Emma Donoghue

‘Room’

‘Room’  

It makes us look at the world afresh from the perspective of a five-year-old boy who is held captive in a room with his mother. For him, the room is his world. It is about the spirit of resilience and the bond between parent and child.

The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien

‘The Hobbit’

‘The Hobbit’  

What a world of imagination. A lesson on how to write a great story. The fantasy is one of the most loved books in the world. There is adventure, music, laughter and valour.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are reading, at metro@thehindu.co.in

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 3:30:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/books/writer-anand-neelakantans-reading-list-for-you-during-the-lockdown/article31737907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY