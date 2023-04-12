Why Dalit writing is a social movement with the power to change lives 

April 12, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

For a very long time, the portrayal of Dalit concerns and Dalit lives, both through fiction and non-fiction, was by non-Dalits — a grave shortcoming — and till quite recently it was difficult for Dalits to reach publishing houses or periodicals not only because of prevailing literary tastes and caste prejudice, but also because of a genuine conviction on the part of publishers that the only things worth exploring were the drama, the preoccupations and the romance of middle-class families.

Therefore, the force of Dalit writing, when it reached print, with or without literary style, brought to a startled public a range of emotions and experiences hitherto completely unknown to them.

The industry of Dalit writing in English translation was slow off the blocks but picked up so rapidly that today, if an imprint does not host a Dalit list it is seen as a real gap in its publishing plan.

The saga of Dalit writing

The journey is interesting, and worth chronicling. Nine years ago, M.R. Renukumar edited a collection of stories by Dalit writers called Njarukal: 23 stories originally written in Malayalam. While working on the translation by Abhirami Girija Sriram and Ravi Shankar (commissioned by the Malayalam University project of translations in 2016) the editor/publisher told me, “The irony and self-reflection I see here are so far ahead of anything I’ve read …”

A memorable half-page story in the anthology is ‘In that Case, Don’t Want Caste’ in which a Scheduled Caste candidate, on being obliged to prove his caste category over and over again, shreds his certificate.

Aravind Malagatti’s 1988 novel Karya translated by Susheela Punitha might well be called the Dalit answer to Samskara in the chaos and confusion described when intricate ceremonies attending Bangaravva’s death rites go awry. Divisions between castes and communities flare up, every solution seems to have a new problem hidden in it, and the panchayat struggles to pronounce justice.

It was a work I sourced and edited but did not have the luck to publish.

Society as protagonist

Four years in the making, Changiya Rukh (2001), the first Sikh Dalit autobiography, carries the author’s wistful lines, “There have been great changes in the quality of wheat and cotton and even deserts have bloomed but has the life of peasant India improved?”

Translated by Tripti Jain, the book describes how the outcasts of Hinduism continued to be outcastes even after joining the Sikh panth. Like many ventures, what began as a short article on his grandmother for a journal, led to Balbir Madhopuri’s full-scale autobiography.

Edited by P. Sivakami, herself a distinguished Dalit writer with novels and an autobiography in print, In Defiance is a collection of fiction by Vitasta Books co-published with the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation. It is probably the only anthology which carries a story about language politics, the stand-off between Sanskrit and Tamil.

The original title of the story ‘The Unique Letter’, beautifully translated by V. Ramakrishnan, is a single Tamil letter ‘ழ’.

In the same programme is an anthology of Imayam’s stories An Order From the Sky translated by Vasantha Surya. Imayam says that his chief protagonist is society itself. His stories are breakneck, intelligent, social “thrillers.”

The man looked around the shrine. No one was about. Nothing — not a crow, not one sparrow — except the wind.

“Shall I go to work today, or not?” he whispered to the god. “Give the command. Unless the gecko arrives and gives me a sign, I won’t go. And that, too, it must not call from my left — that’s the shit-wiping hand. If I treat that as a lucky omen, the job I’m on won’t see the light. That lizard must call from the right side, near the hand I eat with. Otherwise, it won’t work, do you understand? The job won’t get done. It’ll get dark, soon. Hurry up! Show me the sign. ”

From Stree Samya comes Joopaka Subhadra’s How Are You Veg? Translated by M. Sridhar and Alladi Uma, in it is a true story about a 10-year-old who risks parental displeasure and lends her spare school uniform to her Dalit classmate. Her parents are outraged. But the child knows she has done the right thing.

Another “story” based on facts is the subtle avoidance of a Dalit woman by her non-Dalit office mates at lunch time. “How is it that you are veg? They ask, to which she asks, “Are not milk and ghee products of the flesh and blood of the cow?”

My last selection is Akhila Naik’s Bheda, the first Dalit novel to appear in Odia. It is a poignant story of rebellion and betrayal within communities.

“Reading Bheda was difficult. Being a victim of casteism in a different time and space I repeatedly revisited my past and thought about my present,” says the translator, Raj Kumar.

Dalit writing is more than writing. It is a social movement with the power to change lives.

Mini Krishnan is the coordinating editor of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation