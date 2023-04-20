Why are sensitivity readers looking at old books through a modern lens?

April 20, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

The news of Agatha Christie’s novels being revised by sensitivity readers is distressing to put it mildly. Following hot on the heels of the reworking of Roald Dahl, Ian Fleming and most recently PG Wodehouse (what ho!), the works of the queen of crime being put through a 21st century prism is self-defeating.

Filtering words

The title of Christie’s 1939 novel, And Then There Were None, was changed in the 1940 U.S. edition for containing a racial slur. The rhyme, which forms a pivotal plot point, was also changed accordingly. John le Carré’s critically acclaimed 1963 spy thriller, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, however, features the original rhyme and also identifies Liz Gold whose features “hesitate between plainness and beauty” as Jewish.

Though Christie’s novel did not suffer with the changes, the same cannot be said about the new revisions. In her 1937 novel, Death on the Nile, Mrs Allerton’s rant about the children, “they come back and stare, and stare, and their eyes are simply disgusting, and so are their noses, and I don’t believe I really like children” has been changed to “They come back and stare, and stare. And I don’t believe I really like children.”

In an interview on the reprinting of 25 Agatha Christie novels with facsimiles of their original covers, David Brawn, Publisher Estates (HarperCollins U.K.) said, “Christie often projects racist attitudes on to her characters for dramatic effect, as a way of making them appear more unsavoury.” Mrs. Allerton, who till then seems not so bad, comes across as quite the nasty little lady after her comment on the children.

While Miss Marple is the definitive proper English lady, in Hercule Poirot, Christie has created the ultimate outsider, who plays on the insular English and their distrust of “foreigners” for his own gains. If at all anything has to be changed in a Christie novel, it should be in the 1971 Miss Marple mystery, Nemesis, and its problematic views on rape. One cannot imagine Professor Wanstead’s “Girls are far more ready to be raped nowadays” being okay in any era.

Incidentally, though Fleming’s James Bond novels have some racist descriptions excised, others including the reference to Koreans in Goldfinger (1959) and Japanese in You Only Live Twice (1964) are not. And even more troubling is the retention of the “sweet tang of rape” line in the very first James Bond novel, Casino Royale, which turned 70 on April 13, 2023.

‘Intellectual curiosity’

While offering thrills, chills and a multi-billion dollar movie franchise, the James Bond novels are products of their time with dreadfully regressive views. There is something so decidedly racist and chauvinist about the books, that they logically should be preserved as an intellectual curiosity.

Anthony Horowitz, who wrote three continuation James Bond novels — Trigger Mortis (2015), Forever and a Day (2018) and With a Mind to Kill (2022) in an interview said the novels need to be read in their historical context. Using the example of Live and Let Die (which has come in for sensitivity snipping), Horowitz speaks of the ratcheting tension of Bond being dragged over a coral reef towards the end of the book. “There is so much in the Bond world, which is so great and so wonderful. Let us celebrate that.”

Unfortunately, Fleming, Christie and Dahl are not alive to rewrite their books from a prism of today.

However, Hergé sought to right his wrongs with meticulous research. This is evident from how the intrepid boy reporter goes from blowing up a poor rhinoceros with dynamite in Tintin in Congo to his deep friendship with the Chinese boy, Chang, who he goes to rescue in Tintin in Tibet.

Objectives of reworking

What exactly do these sensitivity reworkings hope to achieve? Is it to say that these writers were all forward thinking and did not have problematic views on anything? Or that the world was a wonderful place? Also, there is the question of what is troublesome to which reader, across gender, time and place.

Where will the rewritings end? Will Tonga, be written out of Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Sign of Four? And how about the opening scene in the book where Holmes shoots up “a seven per cent solution” of cocaine and asks Watson if he would like a shot?

It would be better to leave the books as they are to give the reader a sense of the time. Colonialism was a fact of life in Christie’s earlier novels.

The James Bond novels were an escape for an England reeling under post-war shortages, which could explain Bond’s inflammatory views on race, gender and sexuality.

Cocaine was considered a medical miracle during the time of Sherlock Holmes. It was supposed to be a divine drug with many medical professionals singing its praises including a young Austrian, Sigmund Freud.

So when we read of Holmes rolling his sleeve back and considering the track marks on his arm, we can see it as a reflection of the time and not as a glamourisation of drug abuse. The television show, Elementary, which has brought Holmes to New York and gender switched Moriarty and Watson, features Holmes in rehab and Watson as his sober companion.

Rather than editing out words and phrases, the books would be better served if they come with a disclaimer that they reflect the attitudes of the times they were published in.