Who is the better detective: Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot?

Small stature. Tall pride. Large moustache. Larger penchant for symmetry. There, you already know who I am talking about. Because, as far as caricatures and their quirks go, our Belgian detective with a seemingly unpronounceable name has some of the best.

There is a reason Hercule Poirot is one of the favourite sleuths created by the world’s best-selling mystery writer till date. Sure, certain others also have their signature arrogance, their eccentricities, their reverence within hush-hush circles. But with Poirot comes this touch of humour, often at his own expense, that completely throws his suspects off-guard. And his readers too, now matter how many times he achieves the impossible. After all, how many brilliant minds are comfortable being laughed at for the sake of the solution?

His brilliance is of the unassuming kind, at least on the surface. He uses it to blend in, because he understands Murder. It may be heated,or it may be cold and calculated, but it is always deeply personal, and he knows it. Which is why conversations, innocuous comments, a keen eye on reactions and body language form his weapon of choice. Not data about soil types and books about obscure poisons.

Other detectives may sprawl on their armchairs, chin upon fingertips, for as long as they want. As far as “the little grey cells of the mind” go, Poirot is unparalleled. And Holmes may as well put that in his famed pipe and smoke it.

— Meghna Majumdar is an avid fan of the murder mystery, as long as it stays away from her

When a tall, dark and wiry man, with an unforgettable air of mystery waltzed into the 1880s, little did anyone know that he would become a prototype for the modern mastermind detective. And soon enough, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s inimitable Sherlock Holmes single-handedly defined the word ‘mystery’ for years to come.

A hat, pipe, trench coat and magnifier is the mother of all classic tropes in detective fiction, which many (*cough*) have unsuccessfully tried to “recreate”. Poirot’s cane, hat and moustache is one such sorry effort. Moreover, if affability and a forced sense of humour is what people look for in a detective, then even Wodehouse’s poor Jeeves could fill in!

Holmes is so popular that Sir Arthur Conan Doyle had to literally bring him back to life after The Reichen Back Fall, for his fans. Despite the fact he was around for much longer than Poirot, he doesn’t resort to the old-fashioned, oft-seen ways of problem solving. The textbook way is too easy, isn’t it? Following the lead, having a few personal conversations with suspects and cracking a few jokes while at that…

Holmes’ way is eccentric — and yes, that is a compliment! He may be a difficult man, but his keen eye for observation and his obsessive need to solve the crime, puts his critics to shame. He thrives on the science of deduction. And, his practical knowledge in forensic sciences is unparalleled. And not to forget, his penchant for music proves that his creativity is well-rounded.

Sure, bumbling about sporting a Dali-esque moustache, is not his strong suit. But come on, who could pull off a pipe with so much elan, save Holmes?

— Gowri S is often found talking to fictional characters. Should we be worried?

(In this column, we pit two icons against each other)