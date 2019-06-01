Whenever you see a gombee dance: Painter George Keyt wrote a wondrous volume of nursery rhymes for his daughter

A few years back, we started Daak, a digital publication and weekly newsletter, to revive lost cultural relics of the Indian subcontinent. This project has allowed us to tap into the wellspring of our wide cultural landscape and enabled many fortuitous discoveries. The latest one is the Sri Lankan painter George Keyt’s loving tribute to the joys and sorrows of childhood in a hand-painted book of nursery rhymes for his firstborn.

George Keyt, Sri Lanka’s most well-known painter, was also internationally acclaimed as a giant of modern art. His unique style combined Cubist and Fauvist forms with ancient South-Asian fresco techniques seen in Ajanta and Sigiriya. Although his art focused on indigenous life and traditions, his style and technique is often compared to that of Picasso. Pablo Neruda said that Keyt’s paintings “radiate an aura of intensely profound feelings.”

While an artist’s public offerings can reveal their creative vision or method, it is often their private creations, not meant for the public eye, that offer us true glimpses into their minds and hearts. Keyt’s book of nursery rhymes is a testimony to this.

Flights of fancy

Early on in his career, Keyt’s first wife, Ruth Jansz, became the breadwinner of the family to enable him to follow

his artistic ambitions. This meant that Keyt looked after the children. Described by his firstborn, Diana, as “the most wonderful playfellow in the world,” Keyt was a suitable companion for the young ones, ever-ready to indulge their fantasies and regale them with delightful rhymes. Like this one about a naughty boy

Who ate up his sister, Seedevi Dapple

Mistaking her cheeks for a Japanese apple!

When Diana was two, he wrote a book of nursery rhymes based on the little girl’s fears and fascinations. In 2013, Diana Keyt published a copy of this book containing 23 rhymes. Each leaf in the book has the facsimile of a hand-written poem accompanied by Keyt’s crayon illustrations. The people and events that enlivened Diana’s boisterous childhood in Kandy are recorded here in a riot of characters and incidents.

Diana’s memoir, ‘Those Sweet Kandy Days’, makes up the preface to Nursery Rhymes for my Daughter Diana. Here we get to read her side of the memories on which her father built the rhymes.

A child’s voice

For instance, she writes, “[The] villains of my childhood were snails (gombellas) who destroyed my grandmother’s flower beds. Nightmares of ‘Gombees’ disturbed my sleep.”

Keyt addresses this fear in a loving and gently reassuring rhyme:

Whenever you see a gombee dance

You may safely say

That’s quite by chance.

They seldom see themselves as others

For gombees never meet their brothers.

Diana also mentions numerous “aunties” and visitors who were “almost like family” to her and her siblings. One of them, Sujatha, married and left Kandy. Noticing his daughter’s despair at this sudden separation, Keyt writes:

Aunty Suja, she lives on a hill

A lonely hill so far away

So far away in a jungly place

And comes so seldom

Believe me, Auntie,

So seldom,

I seem to forget her face.

The little blue woman

Using simple rhymes and crayon drawings, Keyt channels a child’s unaffected voice and artistic sensibilities, seeing and representing the world through her eyes.

O tell me, Anula, tell me now

Where have you hidden the laughing cow

The laughing cow and the feathery spoon

The milky mouth and the hungry moon.

Or

Banda, Sumana, Sisily, Toby

Went to the village to see the dhoby

To see the dhoby over the rocks

And the little blue woman who darns the socks.

Perhaps these rhymes were meant as a diary recording the trifles of childhood. Or perhaps they were Keyt’s way of immortalising Diana’s innocence that would inevitably fade with the passage of time.

Reflecting on these distant memories, Diana says, “Even now as I turn its pages I feel I am back in that happy place. In my mind I hear the wind in the raintrees and the sound of evening music floating over the water from the temple across the lake.”

The writers are the founders of Daak.