When Agra was the centre of Hindustan and the home of Kohinoor

December 27, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

John Lall opens his tribute to Agra and its most famous monument, the Taj Mahal, in the book, Taj Mahal and Mughal Agra with the words, “Unknown to the people of Agra, the destiny of their city hung on the issue of a dynastic struggle in Central Asia. The year was 1483. A son had just been born to the wife of Omar Sheikh, the Timurid ruler of Farghana. He was given the name Zahir-ud-din Muhammad, but finding it difficult to pronounce, his father’s nobles called him simply, Babur or Tiger.” Some 43 years later, Babur set foot in Agra. It was to herald the golden age in the history of the city. Babur noted the precise moment in his memoirs, Baburnama, “I entered Agra at the Afternoon [Prayer of Thursday (28 Rajab) and dismounted at the manzil of Sultan Ibrahim.”

Of course, this little note came following Babur’s victory over the Lodi king, Ibrahim Lodi, in the First Battle of Panipat in 1526. What was a significant moment for Babur in his quest for a kingdom all his own was to turn into a giant leap for his progeny, notably his grandson Jalaluddin Akbar. By then, Agra had gained such importance that Akbar’s biographer, Abul Fazl, noted, “Agra was the centre of Hindustan. I have had to stay very close to it.”

Treasure trove

Incidentally, Babur was not a Mughal. He was a Turk, and the dynasty he founded was that of the Timurids. The name Mughal was misleading but stuck to the family. It came to include the Turks and the Mongols. For all his military prowess displayed at Panipat, Babur was not the first Turk/Mughal to set foot in Agra. That honour went to his son, Humayun, whom he had despatched with a handful of nobles to Delhi and Agra to safeguard the treasuries before the Mughals arrived. The Rajputs had built a fort called Badalgarh, and in 1504, Sikander Lodi had stored his treasure here, and even transferred the capital from Delhi to Agra. Soon enough, Agra itself was to become a treasure.

Humayun was in luck in Agra. He laid his hands on the famous Kohinoor here. Wrote Babur in Baburnama (abridged and edited by Dilip Hiro), “The reputation of the diamond, later to be called Kohinour (Mountain of Light), was that every appraiser had estimated its value at two-and-a-half days’ food for the whole world. Humayun offered the famous diamond to me when I arrived at Agra. I just gave it back to him.”

The jewel remained with the Mughals before it fell into the hands of Maharaja Ranjit Singh during the time of latter Mughals. Shortly afterwards, the British annexed Punjab, and the jewel was sent to Queen Victoria. Incidentally, Humayun had the khutba read in his name in Agra on December 29, 1530, four days after Babur had passed away. After his death, Babur came to be called Firdaus Makani or the Dweller of Paradise. Was it because he spent the last years of his life in Agra? Nobody knows, suffice to say, Agra was to Mughals nothing short of a political paradise.

For Akbar, it really came close. With Agra as his capital, Akbar ruled for almost 50 years, and even had the perspicacity to build Ibadat Khana in the neighbouring Fatehpur Sikri in 1575 besides the fort in Agra. For all his military prowess, Akbar had a spiritual bent of mind. As Manimugdha Sharma writes in Allahu Akbar, “Ibadat Khana was a bid to end conflicts among rival religions by creating a middle ground...Badaoni says the building was constructed around what was once the room of Sheikh Abdullah Niyazi Sirhind, a disciple of Shaikh Salim Chishti who later became a devotee of Lord Shiva.” Ibadat Khan had space for scholars of all faiths. Noted historian Prof Ali Nadeem Rezavi, in his book, Fatehpuri Sikri Revisited, recalls, “Abul Fazl gives a list of the faiths that were represented. There were Sunnis, Shias, Brahmins, Jains, Charvakas, Christians, Jews, Sabians, Zoroastrians and others.”

Second capital

With all the glory and wisdom of the Mughals, Agra remained the second capital of India from 1504 to 1658. Abul Fazl called it Darul Khilafat, and Delhi was Darul Sultanat. Besides the Great Mughals, Afghans and the Lodis ruled from here. Yet Agra today is renowned for being the last resting place of Arjumand Bano Begum, Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s wife, better known as Mumtaz Mahal. The queen bore 14 children and died while giving birth to the 14th child in 1631. Her last hours were well described by Mullah Abdul Hamid Lahori in the Badshah Nama and Mohammed Saleh in Amal-e-Saleh. Mumtaz’s body was initially interred in a temporary grave in the garden of Raja Man Singh. Inside the Taj Mahal, essentially a garden tomb, the empress was to rest in the centre and her husband joined by her side in 1666. The work for the mausoleum started in 1632. Ismail Khan of Turkey built the two-shell dome. Lall recalls, “The Tarikh-i-Taj Mahal ascribes passages from the Quran, inscribed in Naskh characters on different parts of the monument, to the celebrated calligraphist, Amanat Khan Shirazi. The mastermason was Muhammad Hanif from Baghdad who was paid ₹1,000 a month. Kayam Khan, the pinnacle maker, who was from Lahore, was paid ₹695….The Badshah Nama of Abdul Hamid Lahori puts the cost of the completed monument at ₹50 lakh.”

The Mughals are long consigned to history but Agra lives on, now a bustling city known for its leather craftsmen. And the Taj Mahal continues to be the nation’s pride.