Week-long book expo begins in Vijayawada

Good literature builds a good society, and it is important for children to cultivate the habit of reading, said Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad.

After inaugurating a book exhibition, being organised as part of the National Library Week celebrations, at Vemuri Anil Kumar Swathi Sahitya Vedika on the premises of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society, opposite the Civil Court, on Thursday, Mr. Buddha Prasad recalled his childhood days when he read books written by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“It was through reading books written by Nehru that I learnt about society and literature,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said, while encouraging others to read these books too.

He urged people to encourage children to read books, as reading literature will make them good citizens and lay the foundation for a better tomorrow. Later, he went around to take a look at the books put up for sale as part of the exhibition.

The organisers, Vijayawada Book Festival Society, announced 10% discount on every book. The timings are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will end on November 20.