 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Week-long book expo begins in Vijayawada

Published - November 15, 2024 08:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad taking a look at the books at an exhibition, being organised as part of the National Library Week, in Vijayawada on Thursday..

Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad taking a look at the books at an exhibition, being organised as part of the National Library Week, in Vijayawada on Thursday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Good literature builds a good society, and it is important for children to cultivate the habit of reading, said Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad.

After inaugurating a book exhibition, being organised as part of the National Library Week celebrations, at Vemuri Anil Kumar Swathi Sahitya Vedika on the premises of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society, opposite the Civil Court, on Thursday, Mr. Buddha Prasad recalled his childhood days when he read books written by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“It was through reading books written by Nehru that I learnt about society and literature,” Mr. Buddha Prasad said, while encouraging others to read these books too.

He urged people to encourage children to read books, as reading literature will make them good citizens and lay the foundation for a better tomorrow. Later, he went around to take a look at the books put up for sale as part of the exhibition.

The organisers, Vijayawada Book Festival Society, announced 10% discount on every book. The timings are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will end on November 20.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:51 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / books and literature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.