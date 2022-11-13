Books

Watch | Meet children’s books illustrators Nina Sabnani and Durgabai Vyam

I consider both Sabnani and Vyam, artists who have transformed my understanding of storytelling, to be trailblazers in their own right. While Vyam was one of the first women artists from her community to step outside the confines of her home to become an artist, Sabnani was instrumental in setting up the National Institute of Design’s animation programme in Ahmedabad.

For over 15 years, they have created thought-provoking books around themes like gender, caste, and acceptance. And, while they have very diverse backgrounds and journeys, artistically, Sabnani and Vyam have introduced a generation of young readers to Indian folk and tribal art through their work.

Read the full story here:  Children’s books illustrators Nina Sabnani and Durgabai Vyam are introducing India’s indigenous art and craft to a new generation 


