Listen | Lilly Singh on her latest book ‘Be a Triangle’
Lilly Singh speaks on her new book, staying true to oneself, and learning to see the internet as just a tool
Ten years ago, Lilly Singh was known as Superwoman, one of the world’s biggest YouTube stars. Today, Singh, 33, has added a whole series of descriptors to her name, from actor to activist, self-help author, producer, talk show host and talent hunt judge.
In this interview, she speaks about self-help book, Be A Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape.
