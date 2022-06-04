Listen | Lilly Singh on her latest book ‘Be a Triangle’

Amit Gurbaxani June 04, 2022 12:20 IST

Lilly Singh speaks on her new book, staying true to oneself, and learning to see the internet as just a tool

Ten years ago, Lilly Singh was known as Superwoman, one of the world’s biggest YouTube stars. Today, Singh, 33, has added a whole series of descriptors to her name, from actor to activist, self-help author, producer, talk show host and talent hunt judge. Read more: Lilly Singh’s book, Be A Triangle, is out and she is embracing her angles In this interview, she speaks about self-help book, Be A Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape.



