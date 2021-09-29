Books

Watch | In conversation with Indra Nooyi

She is the former chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo and the 11th woman to lead a Fortune 500 company. Indra Nooyi — who currently serves on the boards of Amazon and the International Cricket Council — has encapsulated her journey and learnings in her new book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future.

Published by Hachette India, the memoir is chock-full of anecdotes on how she navigated the male-dominated space and expectations home, while going into events from her childhood that shaped her, work flexibility, and her focus on mentorship. In an exclusive interview with The Hindu Weekend, she also discusses her love of music and cricket.


