Watch | Illustrators Shrujana Niranjani Shridhar and Aindri Chakraborty’s ‘woke’ themes

Children’s books illustrators Aindri Chakraborty and Shrujana Niranjani Shridhar tackle gender, racism, climate change, and more in their books

When it comes to books for young children, illustrations are what draw them in, and get them hooked to the story. I’ve always loved how artists Shrujana Niranjani Shridhar and Aindri Chakraborty’s approach themes such as justice, gender, and the environment in picture books — with empathy, a rich imagination, and shaded by their point of view.

Shridhar, an only child, was raised in an atmosphere of Marxist and Ambedkarite movements in Sion, Mumbai, and remembers her home filled with poets, artists, and activists. “It was culturally very rich, but not in a mainstream way,” the 29-year-old artist tells me over a Zoom call. Books written by Manjula Padmanabhan and Russian children’s literature that focused on themes like dignity of labour were staples in their home.

Russian kids’ books and magazines like Misha were a mainstay of Chakraborty’s childhood as well. The 40-year-old illustrator from Kolkata says they had a typical, upper-caste, anglophone, city upbringing. “I grew up reading ghost stories, Narayan Debnath’s comics, and copied cross stitch patterns from Soviet Nari with my mother.”

Both Chakraborty and Shridhar had a view into the world of adults from a fairly young age, with the latter’s parents talking to her about the Mumbai riots, abuse, and many other topics that parents typically shy away from addressing with their children. Chakraborty admits to reading Desh, a magazine intended for adults, and says that their first attempt at serialised illustrations was a retelling of a rape scene they had seen on television. When they showed it to their grandfather, they were forbidden from watching shows unsupervised.

They are drawn to stories that give ample space for developing characters creatively.

