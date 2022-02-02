Watch | Author Johann Hari on his new book, ‘Stolen Focus’

02 February 2022 11:57 IST

Journalist-writer Johann Hari defends his work and offers solutions

Johann Hari, after the scandals in 2011 involving plagiarism, took time off and boomeranged back with books tackling charged issues such as drug addiction (Chasing the Scream: The first and last days of the war on drugs, 2015) and depression (Lost Connections: Uncovering the real causes of depression, 2018).

In his latest book Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention (Bloomsbury, ₹599), he broadens the question of attention beyond social media. What are all the things that rob us of our focus? What can we do as individuals? What should we do as a society?



His argument is bleak: that as individuals there is only so much we can do. His solutions are, thus, systemic and radical — nationalising Facebook like the BBC, creating a paid-subscription model for social media, introducing four-day work weeks, banning surveillance capitalism, and letting children play freely without parental helicoptering.



In a Zoom interview with The Hindu Weekend, he discusses these solutions and some of the criticism they have received.



Read the full story: ‘Our attention has been stolen by powerful forces’: Johann Hari

