Watch | Actor Kamal Haasan in conversation with writer Jeyamohan

The Hindu Bureau August 01, 2022 14:24 IST

A video on Kamal Haasan’s conversation with writer Jeyamohan, in English, on his new book “Stories of the True”

Kamal Haasan - actor, director, screenwriter, dancer, singer, politician and more - caught up with prolific Tamil writer Jeyamohan, whose new book, Stories of the True, the English translation of his bestselling short story collection, Aram, that released on July 27. In a freewheeling conversation at the actor’s studio in Chennai, they discussed world literature, their philosophical and aesthetic beliefs, the intersection of literature and cinema, and more. Read the full story and interview here: Actor Kamal Haasan and writer Jeyamohan discuss world literature, filmmaking and the power of narrative



