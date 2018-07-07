Voices with nothing to say: Review of ‘The Outraged: Times of Ferment’ by Aditya Sudarshan

A painting by Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, ‘City for sale’, is on the cover of Aditya Sudarshan’s new novel. Made over four years in the 80s, the painting is a depiction of riot-torn Baroda. Violence explodes on the top half of the canvas even as the city’s inhabitants carry on with their everyday work of selling vegetables, selling dreams, or, in the case of the street children, just standing on the road to beg for food.

At the centre of the painting, a man perched on a ladder paints the pupils on a woman’s face in a cinema billboard advertising the 1981 blockbuster, Silsila. Meanwhile, in the top right corner of the painting, two women sit on a balcony and chat, oblivious to the violence erupting some distance away in the city.

The Outraged: Times of Ferment is set in Mumbai three decades later, a city similarly at war with itself. “At night, the pavements are strewn with bodies. They lie in their shabby clothes in the yellow sodium glow… soldiers, sprawled after a battle,” notes one character in his diary when he first arrives in Mumbai. Bollywood continues to be at the oblivious centre of the urban imagination, spewing out “rotten fantasies”, unmindful of the city crumbling around it.

Inside a bubble

“We have nothing to say. We just want to say something,” remarks a young, independent filmmaker bitterly. The world of the novel is set inside this bubble. In the second AC compartment of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani train, young men discuss Tolstoy and Chekhov; in a tony Malabar Hill home, the hostess murmurs that she loves “Diwali in Delhi, but Holi in Bombay”; in a

smaller suburban apartment crowded with the creatively ambitious, one character remarks that “Versova discussions beat Defence Colony discussions any day”; in coffee shops, fragile egos are bruised over iced tea; in a cramped office, “everyone checks Facebook all day long.”

The narrator is in Mumbai dreaming of doing something creative. At his parents’ home in Delhi, he soaks in the pleasures of privilege: “There may be tension on the streets, violence brewing easily in the close air, but none of that would penetrate the shielding walls of home and restaurant and car.” Alone in Mumbai, the outside world occasionally seeps into his protected life : the deteriorating city, the child that fell into an open manhole, the people who drowned in the sea.

Loss of conviction

The first of a two-part series, The Outraged is a novel about liberal anxieties in contemporary times. The narrative has a compellingly introspective tone. “In those days, the discomfiture within our elite and English-speaking circles had grown such that we were all more or less squirming where we sat.” When people speak, it is with little conviction. “They were often the same people, at different times of the day. It was difficult to say where anybody stood exactly.”

Everyday acts are occasion for a bit of ironic drama. “Boiling hot tea, we shall swill it like a pair of Dostoevsky’s Russians!” As for Bollywood, it chooses to ignore social reality. “Everywhere, it was either rosy urban candyfloss or small-town gang wars. Why could we not make true and simple cinema like the Iranians?”

People do discuss ideas, in drawing rooms and coffee shops — but they seem far removed from the real world outside. At a lit fest, where “the authors’ corner resembled a cut-piece airport lounge,” a supercilious novelist mocks his audience. It is only when a character hurls a book out of a Malabar Hill balcony that the two worlds literally collide: “Thus did those lofty words at last come in contact with the street.”

Behind the masks

The older generation have had comfortable careers: the U.N., World Bank, civil servant, chartered accountant. Most of them know each other through the old-school network — the helpful consultancy, the Gymkhana membership, the India International Centre room. As for the younger characters, they flit across continents, occasionally withdrawing money from parental joint accounts.

The mask of their wokeness often falls. It takes all of three days for a Greece-returned artist to be “irritable with the maid, who worked noisily and spoke in a rough voice.” Another character, forced to take an auto to reach somewhere urgently, “covered his nose and mouth with his hands, and lowered his head.”

When a young filmmaker decides to take on the subject of godmen in India and questions a godman for perpetrating fraud, he is physically attacked. Tellingly, when this happens, his friend doesn’t call the police first. “I’ve spoken to my friends in the media… they are best placed to take things forward.”

The novel suggests that in contrast to people’s faith in godmen and miracles, here is the lack of faith in institutions. Meanwhile a few liberal friends come together to do something, but all they can agree on is to upload black-and-white text videos on Youtube.

Through its thoughtful if uneven narrative, the novel raises questions about how to tell the truth in fiction; how to be socially relevant; and how to write about ideas in an age of “optimistic banalities”.

The writer is in the IAS, currently based in Bengaluru.

The Outraged: Times of Ferment; Aditya Sudarshan, Rupa, ₹395