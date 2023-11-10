Review of Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Won’t You Stay, Radhika?’

November 10, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

It’s October, the weather is changing and there’s this sweet sense of idleness around me. The heat from the sun doesn’t burn anymore, instead, it feels like being tucked under a blanket. That’s when I pick up Won’t You Stay, Radhika? (Speaking Tiger Books)by Usha Priyamvada, after reading the blurb, which speaks of a simple story about Indian families and the relationships that exist within it. Originally published in Hindi as Rukogi Nahi, Radhika? in 1967, and translated into English by Daisy Rockwell, it tells the tale of Radhika, a young woman struggling to find her place in her own country as she comes back from the U.S. after completing her master’s degree in fine arts.

After she loses her mother, Radhika instinctively comes closer to her father who is an art historian but as he eventually decides to marry his significantly younger student, she feels betrayed leading her to walk away from him, start a new chapter in a foreign country and pursue higher education while living with an American journalist — a relationship that also didn’t last for long. The book begins with her returning to India after two years, the reader is able to absorb her quest to feel that she belongs in her own country, city and family. Upon her return it becomes necessary for her to face the fragmented reality that awaits her and initiate the rejuvenation of the fractured relationships she left behind. Radhika’s attempts to mend her relationship with her father, even though she was pained by his decision, depicts the complexity of a father-daughter relationship that is explored throughout the story and expands to the larger canvas of finding one’s own individuality. The story goes on to explore ideas around her struggle to find her path between her feminist ideals and her desire to seek out her feminine side, alongside her desperate attempts to break free of the structures that are imposed upon her by the society.

Radhika’s journey, in the backdrop of India in the 1960s, going all alone in a foreign land, being a woman without any support (emotional or otherwise) showcases the extent of not only her pain, but also her will to move out as soon as she could. Even when she comes back, she has to deal with another kind of alienation. Just like the last translated book of Priyamvada — Fifty-five Pillars, Red Walls — this book also traces the latent human emotions behind any kind of conflict, discontent or misunderstanding.

Radhika’s disposition in the story needed a much more nuanced description than just being bored or tired and translator Daisy Rockwell did that by introducing the French word ”ennui” quite effortlessly in the plot. She also gives a detailed context for the reader to grasp its entire meaning in the introduction. The story touches upon several contradictions that exist in human lives and the struggles women faced at that time, which they unfortunately keep on facing in one form or the other even today.

This book is an ode to women who aren’t limited by what society dictates but instead believe in defining their own being even if it comes at the cost of facing overwhelming realities.

Won’t You Stay, Radhika; Usha Priyamvada, translated by Daisy Rockwell, Speaking Tiger Books, ₹350