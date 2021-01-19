U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book

Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
The conversative publisher Regnery announced Monday that Mr. Hawley’s The Tyranny of Big Tech will come out this spring.
“Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent,” Regnery President and Publisher Thomas Spence said in a statement.
Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the January 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol.
Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden's win over Trump. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also a Regnery author, led objections in the Senate to Biden's victory, citing baseless claims the election was stolen.
