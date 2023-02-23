Two theatre directors to discuss O.V. Vijayan’s epic novel at The Hindu Lit for Life

February 23, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

What happens to a work of fiction when it finds a new lease of life in a different medium like theatre? What are the nuances of this art practice? These would be the pivotal thoughts behind the discussion curated by theatre director and cultural programmer Prasanna Ramaswamy, featuring theatre director and scenographer Deepan Sivaraman, one of the curators of the recently-concluded International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFOK 2023) and theatre director Abhilash Pillai at the upcoming The Hindu Lit for Life.

The text being discussed would be O.V. Vijayan’s legendary Khasakkinte Ithihasam ( The legends of Khasak), an iconic piece of literature not just in Malayalam, but also in world literature history. In 2016, Deepan did a project based on the novel with an amateur group of villagers from Trikkaripur village in Kerala. The actors were from many quarters of life — Theyyam artistes, farmers, carpenters, school teachers and doctors. There were 30 actors and 15 stage crew. The 200-minute long performance was held in an open air venue.

“Legends of Khasak is a narrative that happens in Thasrak, which is about 250 kilometres away from Trikkaripur and the actual novel is located in Palakkad district. So we replanted the Palakkad narrative to the Trikkaripur narrative in Malabar. You can find that kind of village anywhere in the world.”

The attempt was turning the literary work into another form of art. “Instead of retelling the story, the attempt was to reinvent the experience that was offered in literature through a theatrical experience,” says Deepan. The play is not a direct narration of the story. It starts where the novel ends. It is a story told by people who are already dead and buried in Khasak.

When The team visited Thasrak, which the fictional Khasak was inspired from, they realised it’s a land with memories of the past. The villagers identify themselves as Khasakians rather than Thasrakhians. “People come here for a pilgrimage. School and college students and teachers, whoever has read the book, travel here to find out what exists here. What exists here is a reminiscence of the past,” says Deepan.

Deepan would be performing the play again in March in Trikkaripur. In many ways, the play has transformed from the first time it was presented. “Most of the children who performed in the play have become adults. So, we have had to find new children. Children who performed six years ago are now playing adult characters.”

In the discussion, the two theatre personalities will engage with the evolution of the play, explorations of Deepan as a scenographer and theatre director, 20 years of his practice and the language of his work.

We will be looking at the history of performances, particularly with O.V. Vijayan’s The Legends of Khasak, says Abhilash. “We will try to look through history as to who tried to perform it, what was the kind of vocabulary, and the process and methodology of the production. Also, I will try to look at it from the social and political aspects, which are inherent in the text itself, but I would also like to see them in today’s context..”

Abhilash too has staged Khasakinte Ithihasam as a play in 2006 for the School of Drama and Fine Arts, Thrissur, as part of a placement project. From a historical point of view, the session will dwell on how “this text has come here from the 1940s, on which it is based, and the 1950s, when it was written. Is the politics the same or changing? Politics always has a revert. Today’s Left is not the 80s’ Left. How do we revert the text? Is it being reverted?” asks Abhilash, who believes Vijayan really could take challenges and turn things upside down. “Are we able to do that?”

The curator of the session Prasanna Ramaswamy says: “ Khasak is a landmark work in literature, not just in Malayalam, but on a par with any great literature of the world. The production also has some kind of history. I thought it would be an interesting idea to bring the person who created the play. It’s also another way of reaching literature to a reader. An Indian may not have read Khasak, though it’s a great work of literature. But if you get to see or hear about the production, you may want to go back and read it.” It is pretty simple in a way, Prasanna adds. “If it can create an interest in the audience to go and read the book, that is very good.”

