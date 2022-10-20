Turning the pages of Deepavali Malars

These special annual issues in the past added to the festive cheer with their rich collection of articles

Among this writer’s fondest memories of childhood is dipping into her father’s collection of old Deepavali Malars. There was something in them for everyone — articles on food, traditional rituals, music, cinema, and fiction.

Popular Tamil magazines would come up with a special Deepavali publication, known as Malar, which were eagerly looked forward to by readers.

In the early 1930s, Ananda Vikatan (AV) had illustrations by the inimitable Mali. Sometimes he would draw the tuft of a musician, or his hand keeping tala, or just his nose, and the reader would have to guess who the vidwan was. Imagine how closely rasikas must have observed their favourite musicians to be able to complete the pictures! The 1935 edition has Mali’s caricatures of editors of other newspapers and journals, including one of K. Srinivasan of The Hindu in a turban and a panchakacham and next to him is one of Hayles, editor of Madras Mail, who is clad in a suit and seated on a swivel chair. Margabandhu, Gopulu, Chitralekha, Silpi, Simha, Thanu, Sridhar, Raju, Sekar and Varma were part of Ananda Vikatan’s contingent of artists.

Gopulu’s illustration in Ananda Vikatan Malar | Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: R Krishnamachari’s collection

The 1940 issue has a cartoon strip by artist Ravi, where he gives suggestions to sabha secretaries on how to ensure that the audience enjoys a kutcheri without any disturbance. The secretary is shown evicting latecomers, chatterboxes, those who cough, those with children in tow, and finally, the rest of the audience settles down to listen to the concert in peace. Except that there are now four people in the audience, including the secretary.

It is in Ananda Vikatan Malars that Musiri, the musician, becomes a humorist. His first outing is in the 1935 issue, where he writes about his trip to Singapore. The rent paid for the Town Hall in Singapore depended on the number of chairs occupied. In view of this, Musiri warns musicians visiting Singapore not to give complimentary tickets.

Artist’s Vani’s illustration in Ananda Vikatan Malar | Photo Credit: Photo courtesy: R Krishnamachari’s collection

His article in the 1936 M alar has a tone of self-mockery, which evokes laughter. He is disappointed that he has received no appreciation for his travelogue. Dejected, he goes to a hotel for a cup of coffee, where he finds two men discussing the 1935 Malar. Musiri asks them, “Did you read my article in it?” “We did. It was terrific,” they reply. A pleased Musiri offers to pay their bill, only to be told, “Do you think we will allow author Kalki to pay our bill? It is an honour to have met you.” And Musiri returns home crestfallen. In the 1950 Malar, Prof. Sambamurthy says that music conferences contributed nothing to musicology.

Though buying Indian products was an exhortation fraught with risk, when the British ruled us, Indian manufacturers were bold enough to make such requests through their advertisements in Ananda Vikatan’s Malars, and the publication too was bold enough to carry them. Madras Pencil Factory and Bharat fans had such advertisements in the 1935 Malar.

Support from advertisers

The other widely read Malar was that of Kalki’s. Established in 1941, it came out with its first Deepavali issue the very next year. Kalki Krishnamurthy writes that a special with 120 pages during the war, when paper was expensive, would have been unthinkable, if not for the advertisers. Kalki’s ‘Malai Pozhudhinile’, popularised by M.S., is illustrated by Maniam in this issue. There is a photo feature of N.S. Krishnan’s wife T.A. Maduram demonstrating complicated yoga asanas.

Amudasurabhi Malar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apart from these two magazines , there were several others that brought out Deepavali specials. Sudesamitran’s 1950 Malar has an article by Dr. M. Rajamanikkanar on short stories in ancient Tamil literature. The 1963 edition has an article on musicians by a person writing under the pseudonym ‘Rasika Ranjani’. He writes that Maha Vaidyanatha Iyer once ended his concert abruptly because the organisers were turning away poor rasikas. The 1967 Malar has an article by Ki.Va. Jagannathan on how U.Ve.Sa once found a Vedantic scholar arguing with his servant over payment of a few extra grains of rice. U.Ve.Sa said, “I have nothing to learn in a place where Vedanta argues over grains!”

An Amudasurabhi Malar has a piece on the multi-faceted scholar, A. Srinivasaraghavan (A.See.Ra). We learn that he used to run an English journal called Triway, and a Tamil journal, Chintanai, to which Rajaji was a regular contributor.

Kalaimagal Malar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kalaimagal’s Malar, which carried stunning illustrations by R. Natarajan on the cover, was known for its scholarly essays. The children’s magazine from the Kalaimagal group also brought out Deepavali specials.

The Malars of Jaganmohini, run by the redoubtable Vai.Mu. Kothainayaki, were priced at three rupees in the 1940s.

With their rich and varied content, is it any wonder that Deepavali Malars of the past were considered collector’s items!

Tiruppur Krishnan, Editor, Amudasurabhi: Malars in the past had analytical essays on Tamil literature. Now in many malars the focus is on cinema. For 35 years, Gopulu illustrated Amudasurabhi Malar wrappers. After his death, Maniam Selvan has been doing it.

Epigraphist S. Ramachandran: Some of the Malars used to come scented. We would first smell the Malars, before reading them. The 1956 Ananda Vikatan Malar had a photograph of a painting from the Thanjavur palace. Years later, I found that picture useful when I wrote a book on history.

The Chennai-based author writes on culture and heritage.