Translations rule the JCB Prize shortlist

Five books represent diverse stories in Bangla, Urdu, Malayalam, Hindu and Nepali

Five books represent diverse stories in Bangla, Urdu, Malayalam, Hindu and Nepali

The five books on the 2022 JCB Prize for Literature shortlist announced today are all translations, representing five languages, Bangla, Urdu, Malayalam, Hindi and Nepali. The diverse books are an exploration of the lives of the marginalised, an account of the happenings in a middle-class Muslim joint family, a story about migrants deep inside the Western Ghats, a genre-bending look at the impact of borders and boundaries on relationships, and a story spun around the 1980s Gorkhaland agitation.

From the margins

Manorajan Byapari’s Imaan (Eka), translated by Arunava Sinha from the Bengali Chhera Chhera Jibon, is an unflinching look at life of people in the margins. The protagonist is 16-year-old Imaan Ali, who grew up in jail having landed there when he was six months old after his mother is convicted of killing his father. His mother dies in three years, and Imaan is looked after by the inmates till he is released from prison when he is 16. Byapari probes how Imaan will survive in the real world, outside the ‘safe’ confines of the prison.

The jury, chaired by journalist and writer A.S. Panneerselvan, said the book is a “raw, deeply authentic and honest story which is also well-paced, poignant and eloquent.”

Food as metaphor for squalor

In The Paradise of Food (Juggernaut), translated from the Urdu Nemat Khana, Khalid Jawed explores the travails of existence and squalor through the metaphor of food. Translated by Baran Farooqi, it tells the story of an orphaned boy, Zahiruddin Babar, who is brought up in a joint family, and looks at life from different angles. He is an outsider both at home and in the world. In a review in The Hindu, Shafey Kidwai writes that the novel uses food as a central trope to blur the lines between reality, fantasy and memory. The JCB Prize jury said it is a brutal and mesmerising account of the contemporary body, home and nation told through food and the kitchen. It also praised the translation which highlights the poetry and music of the original text.

Inside Wayanad

Sheela Tomy’s Valli (Harper Perennial), translated by Jayasree Kalathil, takes us deep inside Wayanad where the culture of the original inhabitants, the Adivasis, is upended when outsiders flock to the region drawn by its resources. As the forest dwindled, exploited by traders, colonialists and migrants from the lowlands, the indigenous people become the centre of an uprising against exploitation. Stretching over decades from the 1970s to the present, it tells the story of four generations who made Wayanad their home. Valli and its prose with many textures transported the judges into another time and place. Jayashree Kalathil had won the JCB Prize in 2020 with S. Hareesh for the translation of his novel, Moustache.

Beyond boundaries

“A tale tells itself. It can be complete, but also incomplete, the way all tales are. This particular tale has a border and women who come and go as they please. Once you’ve got women and a border, a story can write itself.” The opening lines of Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand (Penguin Books), translated by Daisy Rockwell, set the tone for this wonderfully fluid novel of ideas. An 80-year-old woman slips into depression after the death of her husband, and then reenergises herself for a new lease of life, which will break all stereotypes and cross borders of gender, religion and countries. The story of Ma and Beti Is the central narrative, around which lots of things happen, including a congregation of poets and writers at the Wagah and an assembly of crows who are allowed to speak in any dialect they want. The novel challenges the notions of what a novel should be, said the judges. Tomb of Sand has won the International Booker Prize for 2022. Her work has been translated into several languages including French and German.

Call of the mountains

Song of the Soil (Rachna Books), by Chuden Kabimo, translated from the Nepali by Ajit Baral, is set in rural Kalimpong against the backdrop of the Gorkhaland agitation of the 1980s. The novel begins with an earthquake and news that a friend has been swept away in a landslide. Memories come rushing in for the friend who is still alive; after all, it was Ripden who had taught him to think, and to live instead of staying buried among textbooks. “Of what use is reading and writing? If you can plough a field, you can eat a meal,” he said. The two had met a man, Nasim, who breaks rocks by the river. Nasim had told them about his life, stories from his childhood, and of a revolution that turned violent. The jury said Song of the Soil is a shining example of how one can write about a violent incident without recreating the violence.

The ₹25 lakh prize will be announced on November 19.

The list “brings forth the many Indias across time and geography, [and is] representative of the spectrum of languages… that India has to offer,” said Mita Kapur, Literary Director, of the JCB Prize for Literature.

Last year, M. Mukundan won the JCB Prize for his novel, Delhi: A Soliloquy, translated from the Malayalam by Fathima E.V. This year, the other books on the longlist were Navtej Sarna’s Crimson Spring (Aleph), Mamang Dai’s Escaping the Land (Speaking Tiger Books), Anees Salim’s The Odd Book of Baby Names (Penguin), Easterine Kire’s Spirit Nights (Simon&Schuster) and Rahman Abbas’ Rohzin (Penguin).

THE SHORTLIST

Imaan by Manoranjan Byapari, translated from the Bengali by Arunava Sinha (Eka)

The Paradise of Food by Khalid Jawed, translated from the Urdu by Baran Farooqi (Juggernaut)

Valli by Sheela Tomy, translated from the Malayalam by Jayasree Kalathil (Harper Perennial)

Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, translated from the Hindi by Daisy Rockwell (Penguin Random House India)

Song of the Soil by Chuden Kabimo, translated from the Nepali by Ajit Baral (Rachna Books)