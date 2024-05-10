Translating the poet | Excerpts from ‘i, Salma: Selected Poems’, translated by K. Srilata and Shobhana Kumar

This Window and I

(Naanum Indha Jannalum)

The wind drags

flocks of birds across the sky

on this rather inconvenient,

rainy day.

More scintillating

than the scintillating colours

of the birds, the sky.

A streak of lightning

caresses the expanse and disappears.

A mountain burns bright

at the far end of sight.

Outside the window

the moon that brightens

and grows bigger,

is refused entry

by the electric lamp inside.

This rain falls gently,

sends shivers up the spine

and scathes raw wounds within.

As the faraway mountain

and its largeness

dissolve in the rain,

the cold damp moves in

across the body.

Beetles seek the inside with me

to keep their wings dry.

Only the dragonflies wander.

(Shobhana Kumar and K. Srilata, ‘Oru Maalayum innoru Maalayum’)

“Salma’s poetry is known for its boldness, its mapping of female sexuality, body politics and interiority. It wasn’t easy to preserve her signature boldness, her aesthetic and her voice in our translations. Salma’s rich vocabulary and her idiom of body politics is highly nuanced and in a way shocking to the reader. Salma also transforms dailiness into a magic realist dreamscape and uses very unusual images. All of this was a challenge. ”K. Srilata and Shobhana Kumar on translating Tamil writer Salma’s poems in ‘i, Salma’ (conceptualised and edited by Chandana Dutta, published by Red River)

Lake

(Eri)

Once dark and pining,

the lake’s face is still now.

No sign of a ripple.

A few days ago,

you hurled

without a moment’s hesitation,

your empty wine glasses

into the lake.

It took them all in

without a murmur.

On another day,

you dipped your ashtray

in its waters

diffusing even the ash.

Yesterday too,

you scorned and spat

into the waters, our love

which has turned bitter.

Heedless of seasons

or time,

you dumped into it

your waste,

cleansing yourself.

Letting all this

slip from memory,

you prepare to quench

your thirst today.

This is a lake —

not a river

that can carry away,

in the rush of its waters,

your impurities.

These waters,

stagnant without ripples,

will protect everything,

allow nothing to be lost.

(K. Srilata and Shobhana Kumar from ‘Pachchai Devathai’)

“As poets and translators, what we were struck by is the manner in which Salma fashions a radically new language, a women’s language which leans into the body, which does not hesitate to sing the female body and to mourn the ways in which it is marked by suffering and violence. Our attempt has been to match — as closely as possible — the pace and the musicality of the original poems.”Shobhana Kumar and K. Srilata on translating Tamil writer Salma’s poems in ‘i, Salma’ (conceptualised and edited by Chandana Dutta, published by Red River)

