Translating the poet | Excerpts from ‘i, Salma: Selected Poems’, translated by K. Srilata and Shobhana Kumar

This Window and I
(Naanum Indha Jannalum)
The wind drags
flocks of birds across the sky
on this rather inconvenient,
rainy day.
More scintillating
than the scintillating colours
of the birds, the sky.
A streak of lightning
caresses the expanse and disappears.
A mountain burns bright
at the far end of sight.
Outside the window
the moon that brightens
and grows bigger,
is refused entry
by the electric lamp inside.
This rain falls gently,
sends shivers up the spine
and scathes raw wounds within.
As the faraway mountain
and its largeness
dissolve in the rain,
the cold damp moves in
across the body.
Beetles seek the inside with me
to keep their wings dry.
Only the dragonflies wander.
(Shobhana Kumar and K. Srilata, ‘Oru Maalayum innoru Maalayum’)
“Salma’s poetry is known for its boldness, its mapping of female sexuality, body politics and interiority. It wasn’t easy to preserve her signature boldness, her aesthetic and her voice in our translations. Salma’s rich vocabulary and her idiom of body politics is highly nuanced and in a way shocking to the reader. Salma also transforms dailiness into a magic realist dreamscape and uses very unusual images. All of this was a challenge. ”K. Srilata and Shobhana Kumar on translating Tamil writer Salma’s poems in ‘i, Salma’ (conceptualised and edited by Chandana Dutta, published by Red River)
Lake
(Eri)
Once dark and pining,
the lake’s face is still now.
No sign of a ripple.
A few days ago,
you hurled
without a moment’s hesitation,
your empty wine glasses
into the lake.
It took them all in
without a murmur.
On another day,
you dipped your ashtray
in its waters
diffusing even the ash.
Yesterday too,
you scorned and spat
into the waters, our love
which has turned bitter.
Heedless of seasons
or time,
you dumped into it
your waste,
cleansing yourself.
Letting all this
slip from memory,
you prepare to quench
your thirst today.
This is a lake —
not a river
that can carry away,
in the rush of its waters,
your impurities.
These waters,
stagnant without ripples,
will protect everything,
allow nothing to be lost.
(K. Srilata and Shobhana Kumar from ‘Pachchai Devathai’)
“As poets and translators, what we were struck by is the manner in which Salma fashions a radically new language, a women’s language which leans into the body, which does not hesitate to sing the female body and to mourn the ways in which it is marked by suffering and violence. Our attempt has been to match — as closely as possible — the pace and the musicality of the original poems.”Shobhana Kumar and K. Srilata on translating Tamil writer Salma’s poems in ‘i, Salma’ (conceptualised and edited by Chandana Dutta, published by Red River)