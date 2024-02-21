Tracking the northeast: new fiction by women and a history of the Kohima Battle

February 21, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Penguin has just opened a book store in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima town, which lies on the way to its capital Kohima, in association with the White Owl Book Lounge. This is the second exclusive store for the publishing house outside Delhi, and a welcome move in a State with a rich oral tradition and many stories to tell. Nagaland has just held its first literature festival too, earlier this month. Publishers like Zubaan and Speaking Tiger regularly bring out books on the northeast, offering new narratives, chronicling old and new struggles, the history of insurgency and other battles, life in the borderlands and so forth.

In her Introduction to We Come from Mist, Writings from Meghalaya (Zubaan), Janice Pariat eloquently writes that much like the rain, the mist is its own entity in this northeastern State, “filled with palpable agency, writhing, sltihering, billowing, being.” She says: “We come from mist, because our stories come from there — the realm of the intangible, the spoken, the sung, from air, and light, and water, all those elements that exist beyond the confines of page and ink and typography.”

The publishing house, Zubaan, set up in 2003 as an imprint of India’s first feminist publishing house, Kali for Women, has launched a series of books by women from the Northeast, including from Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Meghalaya.

‘Politics of place’

In We Comes From Mist, there’s a contiguous thread running through many of the stories, poems, illustrations Pariat collected, all by women — that of “politics of place, emerging in the recounting and remembering of the history of militant insurgency, especially during the 1980s and 1990s.” Meghalaya’s “astonishing landscape” marked by monoliths or mawbynna find mention in both illustration (Balaiamon Kharngapkynta) and poem (Amanda Basaiamoit’s ‘Shared Stories). But, as Pariat points out, the recurring theme is that of bonds struck between women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written accounts of women’s lives are still rare in Mizoram, say the editors of The Keepers of Knowledge: Writings from Mizoram (Zubaan), Hmingthanzuali and Mary Vanlalthanpuii, but it’s changing. They point out that recent research on Mizo oral traditions have shown that despite the fact that women’s knowledge and words were disregarded in a patriarchal society, they found other ways to articulate their concerns, one way being composing songs. It is not mere chance, they write, that studies on Mizo folk songs always begin with the story of Pi Hmuaki, the first song composer who was buried alive on the orders of the village chief and others who were said to be jealous of her talent.

While the tragedy may have prevented other women from raising their voices, “it did not stop them from becoming more active in composing songs,” the lyrics speaking out against injustice. When Christian missionaries arrived, women began writing within the enclosure of the Church, but they also dappled in novels and short stories. And though most of the works on Rambuai, the 20-year conflict in Mizoram from 1966-1986, are by men, there are at least two memoirs by former Mizo National Front women volunteers.

The Battle of Kohima

Late last year, Mmhonlümo Kikon, writer and politician from Nagaland, wrote about the decisive Battle of Kohima in the Second World War which has been documented about by many American and British historians.

His Majesty’s Headhunters (Penguin) tells the story from the perspective of the Nagas, and their crucial role in how the Allied forces led by Lieutenant General William Slim defeated the Japanese army led by Lieutenant General Renya Mutaguchi and Lt. Gen. Sato.

“In many a conversation,” he writes in the Introduction, “the Nagas cite three reasons for the victory of the Allied forces over the Imperial Japanese Army — first and foremost being the intelligence inputs and the labour service provided by Naga villagers.” Kikon profiles the headhunters who “decapitated with the right blow of the dao” and generals like Yambamo Lotha, considered “one of the best headhunters from Phiro village in Lotha country.” The second reason for the loss of the Japanese is attributed to their “improper planning” and differences among the top two generals, with the third being the air cover provided by the U.S. Air Force and the supply of ammunition and arms.

Stories, myths, legends

But much before it became a battlefield, Kohima (even the name is a corruption, villagers called it Kewhima or Kewhira — the British often mispronounced local names) was the political administrative headquarters of the British colonial government since 1878.

Kikon tells the story of how Kohima became the capital of the Naga Hills and the battle between colonial forces and Angami Nagas. It took the British over four decades to establish their headquarters in Kohima, and many more years to secure it. In telling his version of a famous battle, Kikon also traces the origins of Kohima and its journey to becoming the capital of Nagaland in 1963 when the State came into being with stories, myths and legends.

Writing about Meghalaya, Pariat says, “...we are a storied people, fond of tall tales and strange superstitions, passing them on to our children and our children’s children.”

She could be talking about all the other States in the region too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.