Towards a journey of mindfulness with the help of reading

The findings of a 2017 study published in The Lancet Psychiatry reported 197.3 million people with mental disorders in India. This included 45.7 million with depressive disorders and 44.9 million with anxiety disorders. So, one in seven Indian adults live with mental illness, yet very few want to talk about it. Despite awareness campaigns, stigma lingers and people resist reaching out for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

Occasions like World Mental Health Day (WMHD), observed annually on October 10, try to remind us that living with a mental health condition does not mean that you are defined by it. The attention, however, to the importance of mental well-being is often limited to tokenism. Many times, when in distress, to read about someone who has had it tough makes books a far more useful way to process one’s experience of depression, anxiety or stress.

Inspiring stories of others who have faced hurdles are aplenty. They help us to understand the importance of overall well-being, and books based on scientific research also work as a mental health toolkit as they suggest different techniques and options to overcome fear, failure and rejections. .

ADVERTISEMENT

North African writer and poet, Cailin Hargreaves, in her recently published book Glimmers says she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder at the age of 10. The chronic pain and ulcers made her day-to-day living so turbulent that she found a safe space in writing. It helped her to give vent to her anger, dread and heartache without worrying about being judged or shamed.

Grammar of happiness

Cailin’s book is a collection of poems and illustrations that make for a cathartic reading. “Life is full of hardships and dark moments that can leave scars; Yet, in those moments, we often find ‘glimmers’, small yet shining moments of hope and happiness that lift us up,” she writes in her book and invites readers to explore their own ‘glimmers’. It could be in a child’s laughter or in a riotous sunset that thaws one’s gloom in a way little else can.

Cailin’s collectible journal contains thoughtful prompts and space for personal reflection as she guides people facing difficult days towards a journey of self-love and gratitude. Simple things such as making a playlist of your go-to happy songs, or activities that change your mood or thinking about a person who’s been your anchor during rough times, Cailin’s list helps to embrace the simple beauties of life to feel happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another book, Microjoys (2023) by Cyndie Spiegel, also talks about the untapped practice of uncovering joy and finding hope at any moment. When the silver lining feels hard to find, spot the micro joys as they keep you afloat when you need it the most, she says. Katherine May’s empathetic and lyrical storytelling is an inspiration for those who feel exhausted, depleted or helpless. In her book Enchantment (2023), she guides the reader to discover rest and ease in daily life by reconnecting with the quiet environment around them.

Reduce stress and anxiety

Stress is stated to be a common trigger for mental health issues but experts say chronic stress is an avoidable part of modern life. This year’s WMHD theme ‘It is Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace’ highlights the need to create environments that foster mental health, and comes at a time when we are debating the recent death of a 26-year-old EY employee allegedly due to work stress under intense pressure.

The incident yet again flags the ignored subject of mental health. Perhaps reading can be a helpful tool for gaining knowledge when one is struggling with intense emotions — from dealing with trauma to battling burnout. For, most authors convey, nothing is ever truly lost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burnout (2019) is a transformative and empowering book by two sisters Emily and Amelia Nagoski who explain why women burn out differently than men and provide a simple, science-based plan to help women manage stress, thrive under pressure and live a balanced life. Instead of asking people to ignore societal pressures that come in between the self and well-being, the sisters delve into how to fight back obstacles.

Never too late

It requires guts to share personal struggles. Lost Connections (2019) by Johann Hari focuses on causes that lead to depression and anxiety and why it is important to talk about it. On medication himself, Hari says unless we talk about mental health issues and the multiple factors, societal to environment, that contribute to it, we would remain challenged by the idea of not being able to cope at all. The book makes you feel you exist in a certain context and not in a vaccuum and how and why things happen around you and to you.

Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes (2023) edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter and Rocky Callen, is an interesting collection of 16 powerful and uplifting stories subverting mental health stereotypes. The authors draw on their own lived experiences with mental health conditions and underline why it is never too late to talk since it stitches back together a broken person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oxford-trained and NHS clinical psychologist, Dr. Kirren Schnack, argues that anxiety is not permanent. In Ten Times Calmer (2023), she offers a first aid kit of tools to deal with anxious thoughts and stress, managing uncertainty and safely tackling trauma. “Anxiety-free life is easier than we think, not everyone needs therapy and we can all do better with a bit of calm in our lives,” she writes.

Sylvia Plath’s The Bell Jar, Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway, The Catcher in The Rye by J.D. Salinger are all classics showing how sensitive minds are affected by social problems and chaos and how sadness, nostalgia, frustration can take over, driving one from depression to suicide. The literary studies are eye-openers of their times. But given the rising incidence of mental health issues, it is perhaps time to reshape policies.

Packed with information and insight, Mental Health and Social Policy (2013) by David Mechanic, Donna McAlpine and David Rochefort, takes a multi-disciplinary approach examining the nature, origins, distribution and consequences of disorders. The book walks through the basics — is mental health simply the absence of mental illness?; why do some people not think as clearly as others; and why every human being is unhappy at one time or another.

The Family Guide To Mental Health Care (2013) by Lloyd I. Sederer highlights the fact that mental illness spares no sex, race, age, ethnicity, or income level, and if left untreated, it can devastate families. It is a comprehensive book that tells you what to do, the first signs of a problem, best steps to be taken, where to find the right care, helpful medications and treatment options.

When nothing in the real world matters, books do, as they can help change perspectives on mental health. After all, mental health is not a luxury but a necessity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.