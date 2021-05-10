Books

These books will guide you through the intricacies of social media

Representative image of a girl in the U.S. navigating online spaces   | Photo Credit: HANNAH BEIER / REUTERS

The more we dig into social media, the more there is to understand in terms of community guidelines, what is ‘in’ or ‘out’, what is a violation of our privacy, and more. And sometimes, it can be difficult to wrap your head around the jargon and the T-and-Cs. While many books from tech luminaries have delved into the why, we look at the books that teach us about the ‘how’ and where we, as users, can be proactive about the control of tech over our lives.

‘Podcasting for Beginners: Learn How to Start and Grow Your Profitable and Successful Podcast’ by David Toll

Did you really go through 2021 if you did not consider starting your own podcast? David Toll, a radio speaker with more than 13 years of experience, takes this how-to to the next level and walks you through not just creating a roadmap for your podcast but also cretaing an additional income stream.

Expect sections on analysing different podcasting styles and how to choose the best one based on your audience, the must-have tech, how to monetise your content mindfully and how to get traffic while building listener loyalty.

‘Breaking the Social Media Prism: How to Make Our Platforms Less Polarizing’ by Chris Bail

Chris Bail sees social media as a prism that “distorts our identities, empowers status-seeking extremists, and renders moderates all but invisible.” That said, his most recent book Breaking the Social Media Prism challenges common myths about echo chambers and radicalising algorithms, while revealing that the solution lies deep inside ourselves.

Bail leverages innovative online experiments and in-depth interviews while providing data-driven recommendations to strengthen our social media connections. Is this book, however, a one-size-fits-all for those who want to combat online polarisation without deleting their accounts?

‘The YouTube Formula: How Anyone Can Unlock the Algorithm to Drive Views, Build an Audience, and Grow Revenue’ by Derral Eves

Leave it to a YouTuber to really break down the platform for the masses. A multimedia marketing consultant with more than 60 billion views on YouTube and having helped 24 channels grow to one million subscribers, Derral Eves is revealing the inner workings of the YouTube algorithm that is responsible for determining success on the platform, and how creators can use it to their advantage.

Whether you want to be an influencer or a marketing professional, this book — replete with case studies and data from successful YouTube creators — will be an ideal how-to guide for years to come.

For feedback and queries to technology feature stories, please email techknow@thehindu.co.in

