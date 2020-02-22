Too much of a good thing: Review of Usha K.R.’s ‘Boys from Good Families’

22 February 2020 16:00 IST

Usha K.R.’s usual attention to detail is a bit too much for this novel

Readers familiar with the works of Usha K.R. will be aware of the large canvas she works on. Her eye for detail, her ability to capture every distinct sight and sound of a setting is her trademark. If that is what you expect in this novel as well, you won’t be disappointed. Too much of a good thing, however, robs this story of its impact.

This is the story of a young man, Ashwath, who leaves his family to find himself. No, no. This is the story of a brother and sister whose lives get trapped within ideas of location and freedom. No, again. This is the story of a house called Neel Kamal and how it records the passage of history. Maybe, no.

This is a love story — of a young rebel from a well-to-do household and a poor young girl who lives in the outhouse. Or perhaps, it is the story of reversals of fortune — a domestic help’s son makes it big in the U.S., the girl from the outhouse becomes a rich and successful spiritual healer while the family that employs them both struggles at material, emotional and personal levels. A large novel can deal with multiple stories but this novel distracts you from choosing a direction. The title of the novel is no great help either.

There are many insightful passages like this one, which represents a typically successful Indian diaspora in the U.S. seen from the point of view of one who fails to succeed: “They all reminded him of characters out of The Truman Show — the men with their cars and golf and professional ease, their razor sharp superwives, the couple who wanted to do South America one country at a time, their children’s success and their unbearable energy.”

And there is the poignancy of poetry too: “When he had left the frozen waters of Lake Michigan in January, there was a splinter of ice embedded in his heart. He had been watchful not to pull it out because then he would have to deal with the haemorrhaging.”

The pointless Rushdie-like foregrounding of history, the meanderings into needless details, and the self-indulgent verbosity erode an otherwise refined narrative experience.

The writer, a Sahitya Akademi translation award winner, teaches English at Christ University, Bengaluru.

Boys from Good Families; Usha K.R., Speaking Tiger, ₹599