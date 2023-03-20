March 20, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The adventures of sisters Elsa and Anna from the movie Frozen always fascinated 12-year-old Shreya Dhillon; books on them are her favourites. When she got to know a book on her and her siblings was being planned, her excitement knew no bounds. Stories have always been an integral part of the Dhillon household, says Shreya’s mother Shivani who is a therapeutic storyteller and social entrepreneur. It is Shivani who inspired and mentored the author and co-founder of Bookosmia Archana Mohan in writing the book Extra which plays on the extra chromosome that those with Down Syndrome are born with. Extra is a story about three cousins on a quest to solve a mystery that includes one of the lead characters Shreya, who has Down Syndrome.

“When I first shared the idea of a book based on their life story, my children innocently but excitedly asked me- ‘Will we be famous?” smiles Shivani and adds, “ I told Shreya that there will be a book about her just like there is a book about Elsa and Anna and with her eyes wide open, Shreya reconfirmed, ‘Really, Mamma?” My children were super excited and my eldest Aviraj was happy that a positive story was being told about someone with Down Syndrome rather than a story of pity and sadness.”

Setting it right

Bookosmia runs a dedicated imprint Not That Different that brings out content — comic books/ books by neurodiverse kids — which gives children the narrative on diversity in ways that will drive inclusion of children with special needs. The team at the publishing house was aghast at a recent children’s book in which a young girl with Down Syndrome is addressed by a derogatory term; implying that she understood nothing due to her condition. This ignited conversations between Shivani and the team. Says Archana, “We felt that the only way to dispel myths about Down Syndrome and neurodiversity, in general, was to come out with an honest book — in the dialogues, situations or characters. We did not want to preach or overwhelm the reader. Our focus was to write a simple story that has a message, yet is gentle, funny and relatable to every reader.” She adds, ”During our interactions with Shivani’s children, we were floored by their humour and affection for each other. We were keen that the book be authentic and what better way to do it than featuring these three children who, through their love for each other and wisdom beyond their years, are beacons of neurodiversity.”

The story of Extra is set in Anjor, a fictional village. Ten-year-old Sara, from whose point of view the story unfolds, may be fictional but questions she asks, her curiosity and the musings in her diary are all an amalgamation of behaviour and reactions we see in ten-year-olds. On her trip, Sara meets her cousins — Shreya, Noor (8) and Avi (14) — all based on Shivani’s children. In the book too, Shreya is 12 and has Down Syndrome, has a distinct sense of humour and loves aloo parathas. While Noor has assured leadership qualities, Avi is the typical teenage big brother whom the girls look up to. Sara also observes Shivani aunty’s love for stories and Ajay uncle’s warmth and pride in his family.

Archana shares, “Shivani was gracious to share many stories from her parenting journey; one real-life story that I am pleased we wrote about was how people hosting birthday parties invite all the kids in the neighbourhood except the one they deem ‘different’. In a child’s world, not receiving a birthday party invitation can cause great distress and I am glad we have tackled the issue. We have also used bits and pieces from other real-life incidents to lend authenticity to fictional situations and sensitise readers.”

Engaging young readers

Writing this book is a “watershed moment” because a 12-year-old trusted her to tell her story, says Archana; that responsibility was immense. “I wasn’t just telling her story. Her story is the story of every child who is ridiculed or labelled for being themselves. Having written earlier about children with autism, I knew how important it is to use the right words yet engage with a young reader who may be learning about Down Syndrome for the first time. Having interacted extensively with Shivani and her family and done a lot of research on the subject, our team has come to realise the power of the little things — understanding that comparisons are unfair, and that it’s ok for some to take more time to learn skills and that a kind word goes a long way in helping someone having a bad day. Writing the book has given me a new perspective not just on Down Syndrome but on neurodiversity and children in general. The book is an ode to how children are innately inclusive. Given an opportunity to learn about a friend with different abilities, they are happy to take the lead and figure out how they can play together.”

Changing narratives

For Shivani, sharing Shreya’s story is an effort to change the narrative around disability. “At every step of this special parenting journey, we fight so many different battles but the one battle that stays constant is the one against misconceptions and prejudices. Down Syndrome does not define my daughter, what defines her is her adventurous streak, happy disposition and sense of humour. Her speech may not be clear and she may take longer to do certain tasks but what is deep inside her heart is the same as yours — the desire to be loved, appreciated and accepted.”

Archana quotes author Gretchen Rubin to say Children’s literature is ‘comfort food for the mind’. “If one person, be it a child or adult, picks up this book, feels secure about their abilities and wonders about how they could be more inclusive in their day-to-day life, our job here is done.”