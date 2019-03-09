Tinkle’s ‘Kalia the Crow’ series gets a new avatar

Once upon a time, there was an old, wise crow who flew high and low in the Big Baan forest. Chief protector of animals, both strong and weak, Kalia the crow always had his wings... er plate, full. When not outsmarting the wily jackal Chamataka or planning the escape of hapless preys, Kalia could be found keeping an eye out for trouble from his high perch on the branches of Baan’s big trees.

For those of us who grew up in the 90s, perhaps no other avian hero in popular culture evokes such nostalgia as Kalia. One of the original inhabitants of the Tinkle Comics-verse, the 38-year-old Kalia series has entertained generations of children and adults alike with its trademark wit and wisdom.

The fortnightly now looks to widen its scope and address present-day realities with its finger on the pulse of climate change and ecology. So, the ‘Kalia the Crow’ series has become ‘Big Baan’ — it marks a bigger forest with more animals.

Wilder adventures

How did this happen? An earthquake struck Big Baan and shifted it northward, closer to another forest, resulting in animals from both places being forced to share Baan’s watering hole. Imagine the fun when Chamtaka and his long-time accomplice, Doob Doob the croc, meet their match in Pu’Rani, a giant turtle who fancies herself the ruler of her forest, and her bison bodyguards, Thod and Phod. (We love the onomatopoeic names!)

The new storyline has thus expanded the cast of characters to explore the world beyond ‘Kalia the Crow’. “Chamataka and Doob Doob are very popular, therefore we considered giving them their own adventures. New characters and terrains apart, we have given a fresh look to the forest and its denizens, and will have funnier stories and wilder adventures,” says Rajani Thindiath, Editor-in-Chief of Tinkle.

Too sanitised?

Kalia the crow was the first character to feature in Tinkle’s very first issue in November 1980. The series was developed by writer Luis Fernandes and illustrator Pradeep Sathe. Over the years, the illustrations and colouring have changed organically to become more eye-pleasing, even though a tad too sanitised. (Perhaps a nod to present-day sensibilities?)

Browsing through the comics after some two decades, I was surprised to find the animals more anthropomorphic than ever before — Chamataka and Doob Doob walking on two legs — and their scruffy, menacing looks replaced with cutesy, non-threatening features. The roly-poly Doob Doob could well replace that giant overstuffed teddy bear from my childhood now.

The new adventures are scripted by multiple writers such as Ritu Mahimkar, Aparna Sundaresan and Sean D’mello. The illustrator is Archana Amberkar, colourist, Sachin Adhare, and the lettering is by Prasad Sawant.

Over the next few months, the magazine will also unveil changes in the story arcs of its other regular series such as ‘WingStar’ (featuring the eponymous girl superhero from Mizoram), ‘Tantri the Mantri’, ‘Defective Detectives’ and ‘Shikari Shambu’. “The effort as always with Tinkle is to keep entertaining our readers. It is fun to experiment with set storylines just enough to surprise readers,” says Thindiath.

Looks like it’s going to be a fun-filled summer.

