Till Russia do us part? NATO at 75, an enduring alliance

In Gen. Sir John Hackett’s terrifying alternate fiction, The Third World War (1978), which describes a world locked in nuclear conflict, a deliberate provocation against the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) powers in Europe causes WWIII. Though NATO wins the war, it’s a pyrrhic victory.

In H.G. Wells mould, The Third World War was a ‘Shape of Things to Come’ for the nuclear age, and leagues apart from dreary military publications on NATO, and an exciting way to understand the complex structures of this alliance, which turned 75 this year since its formation on April 4, 1949.

NATO began life as the ‘Atlantic Alliance’ in 1949 with 12 states including the U.S. and Canada, as well as the U.K., France, Belgium among others in Europe as its founding members with the aim to deter Soviet Union expansion under Stalin (NATO today has 31 members). U.S. President Harry Truman’s administration feared that the dictator wanted to expand his empire as Stalin’s iron fist fell on countries in eastern and central Europe ‘liberated’ by the Red Army from Nazi Germany where puppet Communist regimes were installed following the Second World War.

NATO’s purpose was encapsulated in a famous quip attributed to the alliance’s first secretary general, Baron Hastings ‘Pug’ Ismay, who described it thus: “to keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.”

In Deterring Armageddon, a sweeping biography of NATO, Peter Apps notes that the world’s longest military alliance has outlasted its historic rival, the ancient Athenian-dominated Delian League, formed against the Persians in 478 BC and dissolved 74 years later following the end of the Peloponnesian War in 404 BC.

Eye on minutiae

In fluid prose, Apps brings to life personalities dimmed by the march of history and turns the spotlight on obscure diplomatic details. For instance, a March 1954 proposal by the Soviet Foreign Minister Molotov to Politburo honchos Georgy Malenkov and Nikita Khrushchev urged the Soviet Union to take diplomatic and political initiative by applying for NATO membership!

The book is full of choice anecdotes and apercus: Apps wryly notes that for Dwight D. Eisenhower, the supreme military command of NATO provided a welcome escape from the boredom of peacetime university administration.

The third and fourth week of June 1948 saw a series of momentous events that directly lent impetus to the formation and growth of NATO. After the Western Allies introduced the new German currency, the Deutsche Mark (DM), in the British, French and American zones, Stalin cut off road and rail access to the western sector of Berlin on June 24, marking the start of the Berlin blockade. This in turn led to the incredible Berlin airlift (June 26) which saw Allied airplanes supplying Berliners with essentials (from foodstuffs to coal) for an incredible 323 days.

Yet, relations between the Western European powers and America have been riven by tensions, right from the formation of NATO.

The launch of NATO

In a splendid chapter in The Atlantic and its Enemies (2010), maverick historian Norman Stone charts the formation of the NATO system. As Stone says, while there had already been a military alliance between the British and the French in the Treaty of Dunkirk in 1947, it was marked by distrust of the Americans.

It was the ratcheting Soviet threat beginning with the Soviet-backed Communist coup in Czechoslovakia in February 1948 that saw a ‘Brussels Pact’ being formed the very next month. This pact brought in the Low countries with a committee of defence ministers and staff under the British war hero, Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery.

The stage was set for the creation of the Atlantic Alliance as “old wartime alliances came to life,” says Stone. A key point, as the edifice for future NATO coordination between countries was built upon the coordination plans laid by Eisenhower and his military colleagues from Allied countries during his time as Supreme Allied Commander during D-Day (the start of the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany) in the Second World War.

Secret armies

Despite all the grand rhetoric about democratic ideology, NATO was not made up of democratic states — Salazar’s Portugal was part of it. Soviet skullduggery in Central Europe was matched by NATO and the CIA in the form of secret ‘stay-behind armies’ (the Gladio network, consisting of military operatives, and involving the mafia with tacit support from the Vatican) which attempted to undermine left-wing regimes.

What then makes NATO different from other alliances of the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries, which were rife with mutual suspicion and rank opportunism?

For analytical clarity, Wallace Thies’ Why NATO Endures (2009) is a must-read. The book debunks the frequent ‘NATO-in-crisis’ myth as well. Thies observes that the absence of divisive ideological issues was reflected in the conduct of 18th century wars, which were mainly about balance of power. This meant every state could be considered a potential ally, while a parity in power ensured that no one had a decisive edge. Moreover, the absence of any bonds of affinity or affection between allies meant that alliance members generally had few qualms about sacrificing their partners’ interests for the sake of their own.

Two diplomatic classics offer a template to understand pre-NATO alliances: Walter L. Dorn’s 1940 work Competition for Empire offers the example of England and Austria during the War of the Austrian Succession (1740-48), characterising them as ‘‘unsuitable allies.” The iconoclastic A.J. P. Taylor’s The Struggle for Mastery in Europe (1954) is splendid on the cynical motives of the alliances formed between 1848 to the end of World War I in 1918. Taylor observes the disastrous coordination between the ‘Triple Entente’ countries (the U.K., France, and Russia) before the start of the 1914 war. “From the moment the war opened, the French, uncertain that Russia really would or could perform what she had promised, began exhorting their ally to hurry [on to Berlin],” quips Taylor, in one of his classic aphorisms.

According to Thies, unlike the members of pre-1939 alliances, who often sought to keep each other in the dark regarding their capabilities and their intentions, NATO members opted for integration and transparency in their defence efforts to a degree never before achieved in the history of alliances.

And yet, the alliance survived. After NATO’s failures in Afghanistan, Russia’s aggression has given new momentum to the alliance, making it feel relevant.