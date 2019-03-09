‘Tiger Woman’ by Sirsho Bandopadhyay, trs Arunava Sinha: In a Barnum and Bailey world

In 2014, the Kolkata-based publishing house, Karigar, had brought out a new edition of the travelogues of one of the most vivacious figures of the Bengal Renaissance, Priyanath Bose (1865-1920), who, by founding the Great Bengal Circus in 1887, established that Indians can well take on Europeans in gymnastics, vaudeville and animals acts. Sirsho Bandopadhyay’s 2016 Bengali novel, Shardulsundari, dramatised Bose’s life with élan — although, not unexpectedly, Bose’s travelogue itself is brimful of drama. Arunava Sinha’s expert translation keeps the excitement intact while serving to introduce a now-almost-forgotten Bengali pioneer to a larger audience.

In Bandopadhyay’s rendition, Priyanath’s circus becomes a patriotic project, foregrounding Indian identity at a time when nationalist sentiments were already on the stir. Priyanath belongs to the gang of young men, who,

uncharacteristically for Bengalis, believe in physical fitness as a means of fighting the colonisers. There is a scene in which Priyanath bashes up street ruffians — it will remind you of Bengali television dramas but Bandopadhyay’s (or is it Sinha’s?) crisp prose keeps tackiness at bay.

The narrative gallops ahead at full speed and at each curtain-rise of the circus, you feel Priyanath’s exhilaration on your skin. Then there are those sizzling ‘guest appearances’ by stars — Ramakrishna, Vivekananda, Binodini Dasi. And there is the romance, all the more rousing because one-sided, between Bose and his protégé, Sushila, the eponymous ‘tiger woman’.

Sushila was famous for her fearless tiger act — unarmed, she would get into the tigers’ cage on stage and fondle them. In the novel, the sexual frisson of the act is transposed to her relationship with Priyanath, whom she desires fiercely but cannot get, locked as he is in his marriage.

But here, Bandopadhyay has exercised his creative licence to make Priyanath into an upright and uptight young man somewhat on the lines of Vivekananda — moral purity is perhaps an essential quality of the intrepid nationalist hero that Priyanath is made into.

The Priyanath of the travelogues is less stuck-up. Indeed, in real life, he did consummate his relationship with Sushila. When this revelation comes in the author’s note at the end, you feel a tad betrayed, but also marvel at Bandopadhyay’s craft, which had made you suspend disbelief.

anusua.m@thehindu.co.in

Tiger Woman; Sirsho Bandopadhyay, trs Arunava Sinha, Picador, ₹399