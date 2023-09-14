Three books providing reality of Kashmir’s ‘special status’  

September 14, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

On September 5, following an extended hearing spanning over 16 days, a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud reserved its judgment on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir. The hearings saw submissions by both petitioners and the government on whether the procedure adopted to repeal the Article — and the abolition of Jammu and Kashmir’s Statehood — was constitutional.

While there are diverse perspectives on the Jammu and Kashmir conundrum, several books provide a glimpse of the reality of the “special status” of Jammu and Kashmir, how it got there and what happened through the years till August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was repealed.

Meticulous unveiling

In his new book, A Modern History of Jammu and Kashmir: The Troubled Years of Maharaja Hari Singh (1925-1949) Volume 1, Harbans Singh traces the intricate contours of Jammu and Kashmir’s history. The first volume of a trilogy, the book illuminates a pivotal moment in 1949 when Maharaja Hari Singh departed from his princely state, ushering in a new era. Before the fourth generation Dogra ruler was forced to choose exile, spending the rest of his days in Bombay, he had to pick one dominion — India or Pakistan — the princely state would join.

Singh corrects historical biases by offering a comprehensive history from the Dogra perspective, expanding his gaze beyond the Kashmir Valley.

Singh meticulously unveils the life of Maharaja Hari Singh, from his birth in 1895, and his ascension to the throne in 1925, and his rule. His reign marked a determined effort to redefine the Dogra dynasty’s image, addressing allegations of autocracy, insensitivity, corruption, and anti-Muslim sentiments. The narrative converges on July 13, 1931, on a day when 21 Kashmiris fell victim to a series of events that would set forth the decline of the Dogra dynasty, while also sowing the seeds of a changed political landscape.

As India approached independence, the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir stood on a precipice. The book dissects the tribal invasion and evaluates Jawaharlal Nehru’s role, suggesting that his hesitancy delayed the deployment of Indian troops, leading to the loss of strategic territories like Gilgit and Skardu. Singh’s account challenges perceptions of Maharaja Hari Singh “abandoning” the princely state in October 1947 as raiders approached Srinagar and provides a nuanced perspective. “V.P. Menon’s evaluation of the situation in Srinagar led him to advise the Maharaja’s departure from the summer capital,” notes Singh.

Constitutional history

A.G. Noorani’s book, Article 370: A Constitutional History of Jammu and Kashmir, traces the constitutional evolution of Jammu and Kashmir, covering the period from 1946 to 2010. His book gives an overview of the five-month long negotiations that preceded the enactment of Article 370 on October 17, 1949. He explains the significance of the Article, and describes how it was eroded, tracing the “constitutional evolution of the State and its relationship with the Union of India thereafter.” The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, “and with it, this unique provision.”

At its core, Article 370 established a unique legal framework for Jammu and Kashmir. One of the book’s striking features is its seamless fusion of history with constitutional analysis. Noorani meticulously examines the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, offering an in-depth exploration of the development of the State’s unique constitutional framework. In the Introduction, he writes that Article 370 embodied six special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir, including these three: it was allowed to have its own Constitution; Parliament’s legislative power over the State was restricted to three subjects — defence, foreign affairs and communications; if other ‘constitutional’ provisions or other Union powers were to be extended to Kashmir, the prior ‘concurrence’ of the State government was required.

Noorani scrutinises the replacement of the Sadar-i-Riyasat (Constitutional Head of State) with a Governor appointed by the Centre, a transformation that had profound implications for the region’s autonomy.

Noorani’s narrative transcends historical accounts; it’s intensely political. He vividly illustrates the politics underpinning the gradual erosion of Article 370 and underscores the imperative of restoring autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. His analysis is well-reasoned, offering thought-provoking insights into the region’s complex constitutional history.

2019, and after

After 2019, will it be possible to retrieve a constitutional settlement that satisfies all the people of Jammu and Kashmir? In her book, A Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir After Article 370, Anuradha Bhasin peers into the heart of Kashmir’s recent transformation, shattering the silence that enveloped Kashmir since the August 5, 2019, abrogation of Article 370. With unwavering honesty and empathy, she dissects prevailing notions about Kashmir, revealing how mainland India often perceives the region within the confines of nationalism, rendering its people invisible or as mere appendages. In this paradigm, Kashmir’s populace navigates the crossfire between militants and security forces, bearing the brunt of economic, social, and psychological consequences.

The book critiques mainstream Kashmiri leadership, notably Mehbooba Mufti, whose alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party destabilised the region. Bhasin challenges the legality of Article 370’s revocation, emphasising its historical significance as the constitutional bridge between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India.

Intricately narrated, Bhasin’s account resonates with Kashmir’s diverse identities, ideologies, and aspirations, reflecting the multifaceted dimensions of conflict, politics, social structures and a numbed population.

These three books form a compelling triad, illuminating the myriad facets of Jammu and Kashmir’s transformation. Harbans Singh’s historical narrative, A.G. Noorani’s constitutional journey, and Anuradha Bhasin’s contemporary journalistic exploration collectively unravel the region’s intricate tapestry. As we wait for the final verdict on Article 370 by the Supreme Court, they offer essential insights into Jammu and Kashmir’s past, the constitutional complexities that define its present, and the aftermath of Article 370’s abrogation.

(Saleem Rashid Shah is a literary critic and an independent writer based in New Delhi)