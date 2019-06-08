Three Batman novels: Like Batman out of hell

There are many who will argue, with good reason and with great persuasion, that comic books represent a form of high art. There’s something about the elemental simplicity of graphic novels that infuses them with a universal appeal that ‘higher’ forms of literature, with all their ennobling virtues, cannot always hope to match. The superhero genre of comic art, in particular, has milked the art of graphic possibilities to maximise the entertainment quotient for readers. There are few things that provide more vicariously violent satisfaction — and even fewer things that more emphatically obviate the need for explanatory annotations — than a juicy ‘Biff’ that lands on the jaw of a deserving villain, or an onomatopoeic ‘Bamf’ that pithily encapsulates the auditory accompaniment to the physics of teleportation.

It is forgiveable, therefore, that diehard comic-book buffs will have likely been less than enthused about these three novelised adaptations of Batman narratives, brought out by Titan Books in collaboration with DC Comics (distributed by Bloomsbury in India). The first of them, The Killing Joke, came out last year, timed for the 30th anniversary of the eponymous one-shot graphic novel; it was followed soon after by The Court of Owls (an original novel), and Mad Love.

Missing VROOM!

The limitations of the novelised form show up starkly even in the first few pages of The Killing Joke. As Batman cruises Gotham city in exercise of his extra-judicial vigilante duties, authors Christa Faust and Gary Phillips paint a word picture of his trusty steed, the Batmobile. In its breathless verbosity, however, it resembles nothing so much as the adjective-happy advertising copy listing the tech specs of the newest SUV. The Batmobile, we are told, “was a one-of-a-kind wonder, from the carbon fiber armored hull to its custom-built, fuel-injected V12 engine, a 980-horsepower iron monster capable of achieving some 230 miles an hour if the need arose.”

That’s the kind of superfluity of prose that a comic book illustrated by Brian Bolland is unhindered by. Likewise, in graphic novels, no tedious explanations are required for gadgetry that, for instance, allows the Batmobile to be powered into a sudden 180-degree turn: two picture frames that animatedly convey the hypervelocity of movement — and perhaps a capitalised VROOM! — are all it takes to let us in on the thrill of Batman’s hot pursuit of criminals.

And yet, once they shift into a higher gear and open up the throttle, these novelised adaptations endeavour valiantly to rise above this inherent limitation imposed by their form. They do this primarily by delineating the characters and adding narrative heft in a way that does adequate justice to the expansiveness that takes a 46-page comic book (The Killing Joke) to a 309-page novel.

Given that The Killing Joke is a ‘prequel’ of sorts, which introduces us to The Joker before he became the Clown Prince of Crime, there is a fair bit of front-loading of the plotline, with masterly adaptation of the storyline (within the permissible limits set by the copyrights holders), and with enough new elements in it to surprise even those who are intimately familiar with the graphic novel version.

Dark sides

Page for page, The Court of Owls is a slick thriller about a shadowy and venal cabal that has Gotham in its grip, unleashing terror through its immortal assassins, The Talons. The narrative technique that author Greg Cox employs is brooding and menacing, which works as a metaphor of sorts for what Batman himself is going through.

And in Mad Love, authors Paul Dini and Pat Cadigan take us to Harleen Quinzel’s childhood, to a time when, after witnessing her father being beaten up by criminals, and then arrested by the police, she is set upon by thugs at an amusement park. Burying the trauma of her childhood, she goes on to become a psychiatrist, and is assigned to Arkham Hospital, where she comes into The Joker’s orbit — and develops a magnificent, maddening obsession that taps into her repressed, dark side.

Taken together, the three novels make for engrossing crime thrillers, with interesting narrative techniques that infuse them with an energy that propels the plotline ahead with the vroom-force of a Batmobile on turbo-charged overdrive. The authors have taken fanciful liberties with storyline timeframes: the action temporally shifts back and forth, without being inhibited by considerations of anachronistic mash-ups. There are grim forebodings about emerging technologies — to which, with the power of hindsight, we can instantly relate.

But above all else, what elevates these three novel adaptations for fans of the Batman series is the authors’ mastery in conveying the gritty ruggedness of Gotham city, its fiendish characters, and the hulking, brooding frame of Batman and his accomplices in crime-fighting. The trilogy is affirmation that when you have a timeless cast of characters, such as the Batman series provides, and gifted writers willing to experiment with style, form is immaterial. Page after page, thrills come at you with the frenzied darting pace of bats out of hell.

venky.vembu@thehindu.co.in

Batman: The Killing Joke; Christa Faust & Gary Phillips

Harley Quinn: Mad Love; Paul Dini & Pat Cadigan

Batman: The Court of Owls; Greg Cox

Titan Books

₹599 each