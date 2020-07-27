Jerry Pinto’s recommended reading list

The Small Bachelor by PG Wodehouse

I repeatedly read this book for the simplest reason: Wodehouse always makes me laugh, and we need laughter now. You can generally tell when a book has been taken from a film or a play. This one came from Guy Bolton and Wodehouse’s book for the 1918 musical Oh Lady! But nowhere in its deliciousness (of reading), is this anywhere visible. That is the art of writing.

The Book of Psalms in the Bible

I like re-reading the Psalms because it is poetry, because it is prayer. Also because it is human and also it is divine. Because it often is a cry de profundis, a great shout of exaltation.

The Tale of Genji by the Lady Murasaki (translated by Arthur Waley)

I like reading this one because of its sheer size — it is huge and long. And because it is by an Asian woman from the 11th Century who invented the novel. I find the book sexy because right through the pages the women seem truly intriguing and the men are all intrigued!

These by words; The Penguin Book of Indian Poetry (edited by Eunice de Souza and Melanie Silgardo)

The book is the closest thing that I can come to a dream machine. I read a poem or two in English before I go to sleep daily. And what can be better than those from and about your country? Of course, there is a full disclosure too: I have two of my poems thrown in there. Besides, I derive an added pleasure of bumping into old friends while checking the content list.

