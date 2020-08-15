‘This port does not exist’: Adil Jussawalla’s ‘Shorelines’ reviewed by K. Srilata

15 August 2020 16:00 IST

Timelines and shorelines coalesce in islands of the mind in this haunting anthology

“Enter a sea which lacks detail like glass./ take your emptied mind there — to the deep”: these opening lines of ‘The Deep’ read like an invitation to the deep sea rooms that are the poems in Shorelines. Adil Jussawalla’s poems take us not just to the shoreline of Bombay but also to other connected shorelines, and an entire spectrum of timelines — past, present and future. Shorelines and timelines coalesce in this work, becoming “rooms that share a door”. And really, why should they remain separate when the imagination sees them as one?

All castaways

The title poem does its work of stage-setting with minimum fuss. Jussawalla casts his opening dice with crisp, clear images — “a new moon rising in rain”, “a shore buttressed with shanties” and “a woman in a doorway” who says, “We’re all castaways here”.

Poems work by planting insidiously that one line or image in your head that you know you won’t be able to shake off. The poems in Shorelines are big-time offenders in that respect, their precise, lyrical lines and maritime images folding you into their universe from the word go. “We’re all castaways here” is one of many such lines, a line that occurs again in ‘Castaway City’ except this time it is “someone in passing” who says it to the narrator.

The poems are peppered as much by people-portraits and conversations as they are by seas, ships and harbours. The live ammunition that is Aunt Janu now silenced by a stroke, the quixotic shipbuilder Wadia, the poets Byron and Yeats are all part of Jussawalla’s canvas. They come and go easily, leaving behind their distinct presence.

The sea, of course, forms the centrepiece — the sea with other shorelines beyond this one, the deep sea with fish “dangling from a trawl line’s hooks/ like a drowned city’s lamps”, the sea at Den Haag which has no horizon, even a cousin who is “overseas”. The figure of the castaway, shipwrecked and stranded, not so much in Bombay — that archipelago of islands — but in the island space of the mind full of other castaways is the trope around which the poems arrange themselves.

Past sailing

Abandonment and the comradeship between castaways is what many of these poems appear to be about. They form the emotional centre of the work and play out in poems such as ‘The Days’: “His mother goes alone./ She won’t be coming back./ Each day ends like this:/ she won’t be coming back.” Even ports and harbour masters can turn their backs on people and disappear, as we see in ‘A Message from the Harbour Master’: “This number does not exist./ This port does not exist./ They should have told you.”

Jussawalla gets his maritime images to do the work of storytelling. ‘Navigation Marks’ begins with references to beacons, bell buoy, floats and yachts but goes on to describe a different sort of navigation altogether — the “unmapped tracks” of a druggie who makes “sounds that belong/ to lands nobody knows,/ not in this world,/ past sailing, past understanding”. These poems are a kind of navigation, their course charted as though from a dream.

Shorelines; Adil Jussawalla, Paperwall, ₹250

The reviewer is a professor of English at IIT Madras. Her latest book is the poetry collection, The Unmistakable Presence of Absent Humans.