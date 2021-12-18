This moment in time: Review of Namita Gokhale’s ‘The Blind Matriarch’

18 December 2021 16:00 IST

Namita Gokhale’s latest novel reminds us of the human cost of the pandemic, lest we forget

“What did the virus look like,” Matangi-Ma, the eponymous blind matriarch of Namita Gokhale’s novel, wonders. “Did the virus have feelings? Was it angry with the world?” As we grapple with the uncertainties created by yet another variant of the coronavirus, her questions seem apposite. The pandemic has warped our sense of time and space. While the days drag, months fly by. The holiday paradox explains this distortion in time perception — the fewer the memories from a period, the shorter its remembered duration. The scant number of experiences during the lockdowns has made us think of them as mere interludes, brief periods of inconvenience to be skimmed over.

The Blind Matriarch stops us in our tracks. It is a reminder of the human cost of the last two years, lest we forget.

At its centre is C100, a bustling four-storey house in a lush Delhi locality. It occupants have been forced into spatial proximity by the pandemic and nurtured by a resilient Matangi-Ma, who lives on the top floor with her domestic help, Lali. She enjoys TV serials and fancies herself as Ba from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The re-runs of Mahabharata on Doordarshan, though, are like a “stab in her heart”, as Dhritarashtra and Gandhari remind her of the gradual onset of her own blindness. She wills herself to darkness, resolving never to see her husband’s face again.

Meet the family

In the floor below lives her youngest son, Satish, with his wife Ritika and son Rahul. TISS and SOAS-graduate Shanta, a social worker and Matangi-Ma’s daughter, lives on the ground floor with Trump, her cat, and Munni, her help. Suryaveer and his son Samir occupy the first floor of the house. While 18-year-old Samir compares life “that gave him an abundance of parents” to a Terry Pratchett novel, Suryaveer is “a lapsed communist, a sceptical mystic, belonging neither to the right [n]or the left, still searching for his centre.”

As we spend a little more than a year with the family, we get to know each member intimately. “I am large — I contain

multitudes” — Suryaveer reads Walt Whitman to Matangi-Ma. Gokhale makes us comprehend the multitudes within all the characters she creates. For Matangi-Ma, her daughter-in-law is a voice and a clattering of heels that always take Rahul away. For Ritika, her mother-in-law is a lunatic who sings to a moon she cannot see. And when they converse, each gets a whole new persona. C100 accommodates its inhabitants with all their foibles, just like our families did during the long periods of lockdown. In the novel, the pandemic becomes a disease of remembering, as characters find themselves enslaved to their past and try to break free, one memory at a time.

Meticulous record

One of the first literary responses in India to the pandemic, The Blind Matriarch meticulously records the turbulent events that unfolded in the country from early 2020. From “A riot. A bye-election. The China virus” to the Janata Curfew and taali-thali appreciation of healthcare workers; from the frenzied hoarding that preceded the lockdown to the crisis of migrant labourers; from work-from-home travails to the death of Irrfan Khan; from the collective gasp for oxygen to hazmat-suit funerals in parking lots — the novel reminds us of it all. In an interview, Gokhale said she was writing in real time, observing and responding to things around her during the isolation of the lockdowns. This gives the novel a piquant honesty, which can unnerve a reader looking at the lived immediate past as immortalised in fiction.

Gokhale’s gift lies in effortlessly weaving political commentary into the fabric of her stories. For instance, the master-servant relationships in C100 can be seen as an instance of the problematic gaze of ‘progressive’ savarnas. The house-helps are always smelly, garrulous and gossip-hungry. Lali hasn’t had a day off in months, and even though it’s Munni who makes the delicious kadhi-rajma-chawal, Shanta, her employer, is called the charitable Ma Annapurna. However, The Blind Matriarch isn’t flawless: some of the dialogues jar, such as when a police officer says “Cheerio” while bidding goodbye. And then there are some unfortunate editing errors. Shanta becomes “Sharda” at one place — a typo that should have been corrected.

C100 gives you the impression that life is a mosaic of time — parts of it expanding, contracting, disappearing and some staying on as memories. It perhaps makes as much sense as little Rahul’s haiku: “Lockdown, lockup, lock lock, lock; Shutdown, shutdown, shut, shut, shut; Duck down, duck down, duck, duck, duck.”

The Blind Matriarch; Namita Gokhale, Penguin Viking, ₹599

The reviewer is a freelance journalist based in Bengaluru.