This is not a novel: Review of ‘Hassan’s State of Affairs’ by Mirza Athar Baig, trs Haider Shahbaz

Mirza Athar Baig has emerged as one of the most significant Urdu fiction writers from Pakistan in the last one decade. His debut novel, Ghulam Bagh, came out in 2006 and he hasn’t looked back since. His third novel, Hassan ki Soorat-i-Haal, published in 2014, has now been translated into English as Hassan’s State of Affairs by Haider Shahbaz, a university teacher in Lahore.

Hassan is the protagonist here who travels from youth to old age in the course of the novel. But his story doesn’t have a definitive ending — it remains open-ended and subject to various interpretations. Hassan has a habit of looking out of his vehicle at life along the roadsides as he travels to and from office. Going beyond appearances, he starts weaving stories to match the fleeting images.

The other main characters are a group of amateur filmmakers trying to make a film titled This Film Cannot Be Made; a junkyard owner and a collector, both of whom have a penchant for collecting useless objects; and a professor whose family has sold his manuscript as junk by mistake.

An air of surreality surrounds the plot and characters and Baig pulls off this feat with aplomb. Baig had once told me in an interview that he has stretched this narrative approach to the breaking point in this novel, which also contains elements borrowed from film and theatre.

Many situations can easily be seen as metaphors for what is happening in societies of Pakistan and India. But what keeps the reader hooked is the humour. Baig is lucky to have found an able translator who has expanded the scope of meanings and added rather apt titles to chapters.

Baig, in his own words, has “thrown a challenge to the reader” with a novel that can have many dimensions but not necessarilya a typical storyline.

Hassan’s State of Affairs; Mirza Athar Baig, trs Haider Shahbaz, HarperCollins India, ₹699