This e-book teaches children to remain calm when sick

The coming weeks are not what one would call an ideal vacation and the little ones too, have started feeling it. Conversations at home have evolved in the lockdown period, as families try to draw out routines to stay engaged. Children too, are most often not spared of these conversations and stress levels surrounding them, seem to be high. More so for families of children with disabilities. When Chennai-based Chetana Charitable Trust, an organisation that works extensively with children with disabilities, realised this, they felt it was imperative to contribute in their own little way.

Their e-book, I am Sick, narrates a simple story of a little girl who falls sick — instead of stressing about the sickness, she enjoys all the attention she gets and the fact she can stay in bed for long hours. It is important to remember the good things, the book suggests. “There have been a lot of efforts in making children understand what is going on in the world right now. So, most children are quite informed. The flipside of this is that even when someone in the family/ themselves are mildly ill, they tend to think it is much more serious than what it is and start freaking out,” says Namita Jacob, director of Chetana Charitable Trust, explaining the e-book’s inception. The trust is known for using simple stories to send messages across to children in an comprehensible way; and to calm them. “As I worked the story out, I realised that it was easier to talk about themselves. Every child has fallen sick at one point or the other,” says Namita.

One of the panels from the book | Photo Credit: special arrangement

After it got published online, responses from parents suggested that many little ones were increasingly feeling stressed lately. Though it was initially aimed at children with disabilities and their families, the book caters to all. “What we try to do with our books is to ensure they are accessible. Difficulty with comprehension is something that we deal with, very often,” continues Namita. Simple language and minimal illustrations (by Teresa Antony) amplify this. To make reading more interactive, parents can also include a tangible object when they read out each page.

Apart from making books, the Trust also has an active library that issues tactile and braille books to children with disabilities. Owing to the lockdown, they have not been able to circulate books for a while now. “We are now trying to get ideas out to families, on how to do storytelling at home and so on,” Namita continues. In addition to that, more simple stories like this that cater to children, will be shared online.

I am Sick is available for download at www.chetana.org.in and will have an EPUB version. To volunteer with Chetana Charitable Trust to make physical books for children with disabilities, call 9840509739.