These bookstores in Bengaluru are now open and delivering books

If you were to ask a book lover which is the first place they would want to visit after lockdown, the obvious answer would be a bookshop. Who could resist the ever-charming Blossom Book House (a landmark of Bengaluru) or the rare collection at Goobe’s Book Republic? Since the last week of April, ever since The Union Home Ministry allowed bookstores to resume their services to sell school books during lockdown, well-known bookstores are being flooded with calls for delivery requests. Since May 3, with slight lockdown relaxations, people (though not too many) are even visiting bookstores. The owners and managers of four bookstores in the city talk about how they are catering to customers and the safety precautions they have taken.

Goobe’s Book Republic

Location: 1/1, M.G. Road, Church Street

Timings: 11 am to 6 pm

Ravi Menezes, proprietor Goobe’s Book Republic, an independent bookstore, says: “We opened the bookstore on April 24. We have been delivering books via Dunzo and speed post. You can place orders at instamojo.com/Goobes. We receive about one or two orders a day online and over the last few days, we have had one walk-in a day.”

As for the safety precautions they have taken, Ravi says: “We wear masks at all times. We also have a hand sanitisers. One wall of our store is open, so we have a slightly more air circulation. We do not have an air conditioner, which is an advantage. We allow three customers at a time.”

Ravi says the lockdown has been financially difficult, but he says: “In our 11 years we have never seen huge numbers. Even before COVID-19, ever since demonitisation, businesses have slowed down. During this period, we are taking courage and a few orders.”

Sapna Book House

Location: 6, 20th Main Rd, KHB Colony, 7th Block

Timings: 10.30 am to 6.15 pm

The managers are very busy when they take the call. “Madam, we are getting calls every second.” Mehul Khimani, Branch Manager of Sapna Book House, Koramangala says: “Since the end of last month, we have been taking help from Dunzo, some people since the beginning of May have been coming to the store.” He adds that there is demand for children’s books and academic books.

“We use hand sanitisers, wear gloves, and every week the store is disinfected,” says Mehul, adding: “We provide hand sanitisers to our customers and conduct temperature checks. We allow five people at a time in our store, the others have to wait outside.”

To order online visit: https://bit.ly/SapnaBook

Bookworm

Location: No. 1, Church Street

Timings: 9 am to 6 pm

Owner of Bookworm, Krishna Gowda says: “From April 25, we have been sending books through Dunzo. Now we have opened the store. We are allowing only two people at a time. We are wearing masks and using hand sanitisers. We provide hand sanitisers to our customers too and they are also requested to wear masks. We also run temperature checks. Very few people are coming because there isn’t much transportation.” He adds: “We are getting lot of calls and WhatsApp messages, though.”

Krishna says the books most in demand include, “Children’s books, children’s fiction, management books, graphic novels and comics. We are also giving 20 % discount on new books.” Krishna says that overhead costs have been huge during lockdown. “We had to cut down our overheads. It is going to be like this for another six to eight months.”

For details call or send a WhatsApp message to 9845076757.

Blossom Book House

Location: 84, 6, Church Street

Timings: 9 am to 6 pm

“We opened our store on May 1. We have a security guard stationed outside, we have hand sanitisers, and are only allowing people wearing masks inside, ” says Mayi Gowda, owner of Blossom Book House, one of the most popular bookstores of Bengaluru. As for maintaining personal distance, Mayi says: “Our store is 9,000 square feet so we can accommodate 100 people at a time in our store, but they should maintain personal distancing. “We are also delivering books through Dunzo and Swiggy Genie.” As for pricing, Mayi says: “We have not increased the prices, we have the same discounts on second hand books. The genres most in demand are children’s books and some general books.”

For details call: 080-2555 973.